These are the most expensive car number plates ever

Just like luxury vehicles and supercars, these expensive number plates are prized possessions — with some even costing as much as millions of dollars.

Commonly, a licence plate registers a vehicle and gives it government authentication. But some may fancy a customised one and shell out extra bills to celebrate a particular date or auspicious number. Meanwhile, for some of the wealthiest people across the world, laying hands on one of the most expensive car number plates is an equally impressive way of flaunting their social status.

For instance, in Dubai, a single-digit plate or those with two characters make up for some of the most expensive license plates and when fitted on the magnificent Rolls-Royce Phantom or any other lavish ride, instantly elevate its luxury quotient. Such vanity plates also make the owner easily recognisable on the roads.

Whether it is about a show of wealth or the novelty of owning a unique and exclusive asset, these license plates undoubtedly help their owners’ vehicles stand out on the road.

Here are some of the most expensive number plates to know about

P7 — Dubai

Price: AED 55 million (approximately USD 14.9 million)

Dubai created a Guinness World Record on 8 April 2023 when Emirates Auction sold the ‘P7’ number plate at its Most Noble Numbers event. With this, the anonymous buyer broke the previous UAE record set in 2008.

At first, this expensive number plate may seem to contain only the number ‘7’. This is because the alphabet ‘P’ is shifted to one side, making the number prominent.

All proceeds from the sale shall go to ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s global food aid initiative, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment.

1 — Abu Dhabi

Price

: AED 52.2 million (approximately USD 14.2 million)

In 2008, the UAE saw a Guinness World Record for the most expensive license plate (at the time) going under the hammer. In Abu Dhabi, the prized possession was purchased by local businessman Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Khouri at a high-profile auction by the Emirates Auction Company.

As per reports, when asked why he bought it, Khouri said, “I bought it because it’s the best number.”

MM — California

Price: USD 24.3 million

The California plate ‘MM’ may not have a buyer yet, but it surely has the potential to become the most expensive car number plate in the world.

Firstly, two-character plates are rare in the US, and one with the same letters is even tougher to find. Reportedly, there are just 35 of them. Plus, this sale comes with a non-fungible token (NFT), which justifies its high asking price and makes this number plate bag a spot among the most highly valued and unique license plates ever produced.

The digital asset is up for sale on the popular NFT marketplace OpenSea and is the first of its kind to be sold with a real-world DMV number plate. The OpenSea description reads, “Depending on the value of ETH, this can be the most valuable plate ever sold in the world, even when adjusted for inflation (approximately $18,583,594). This plate is a trophy, the ultimate flex, and will set your car apart, no matter what you’re driving.”

D5 — Dubai

Price: AED 33 million (approximately USD 8.9 million)

Dubai-based Indian businessman and property developer, Balvinder Sahni, popularly known as Abu Sabah, made a massive purchase in 2016 when he splurged USD 9 million, at the time, to buy the rare and coveted ‘D5’ number plate for his swanky Rolls Royce. Reportedly, when asked about his spending, Sahni explained that his lucky number is 9. ‘D,’ the fourth letter, when added to 5 equals 9.

The sale occurred at the Roads and Transport Authority’s number plate auction at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel. Reportedly, the “simple man,” as he calls himself, spent USD 2,72,000 on another expensive plate at the same auction.

Hindustan Times cites a CNN interview where the chairman and CEO of RSG International said, “I always like to give myself a gift every year,” adding, “When you work very hard, you need to present yourself something.”

F1— England

Price: USD 20 million

Acclaimed British automotive designer, Afzal Kahn, purchased the ‘F1’ number plate in 2008 for GBP 4,40,000 (at the time) or USD 5,31,000 from Essex County Council, after they had owned it for over a century. The car that this expensive number plate adorns is a stunning vehicle — Bugatti Veyron SuperSport.

The F1 plate is an elite status symbol — it is linked to Formula One and is very rare, as only three such plates are available in the world. It is registered on Regtransfers.co.uk with an asking price of USD 20 million, and a 2018 New York Post report mentions that in 2014, Kahn refused a USD 8.5 million offer.

AA8 — Dubai

Price:

AED 35 million (approximately USD 9.5 million at that time)

Balvinder Sahni made another luxury purchase in 2022 when he bought the expensive Dubai ‘AA8’ number plate at the Most Noble Numbers auction and made significant contributions to the 1 Billion Meals Endowment. Reportedly, the business tycoon bought this number plate to grace one of his vehicles, a Rolls-Royce, and as per Khaleej Times, it became the third most expensive number plate in the world.

Sahni sees such splurges as a means of giving back to society as the charitable cause is very close to his heart.

New York — New York

Price: USD 20 million

Unlike the other expensive car number plates, this one is unique as the registration has no numbers but only reads ‘New York.’ The state opened up for number plate customisations in the 1970s, and an anonymous family lapped up the only street-legal ‘New York’ plate. It has remained with the same family for all these years.

The rare and prized collectable is listed for the said amount on the luxury classified site DuPont Registry and comes with the original Volvo wagon with it. The number plate is easily transferable and the owner can hang it on almost all vehicles. The plate fetches such a steep price for its historical value and for being the only legal plate bearing just the US state’s name. Additionally, it can never be duplicated, although the design is sold as souvenirs.

AA9 — Dubai

Price

: AED 38 million (approximately USD 10.3 million)

The UAE is known for citizens buying luxury assets, and in 2021, the sale of the ‘AA9’ licence plate became another of the world’s most expensive purchases. The Dubai number plate went under the hammer in 2021 and was also part of the Most Noble Numbers charity auction.

Since the proceeds were also for the 1 Billion Meals campaign, the owner refused to disclose their name. The charitable initiative aims to provide meals to 50 countries across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and South America during the month of Ramadan and even after.

R — Hong Kong

Price

: HKD 25.5 million (approximately USD 3.2 million)

Hong Kong also has some pretty expensive registration number plates, and in February 2023, one such plate — the single-digit ‘R’ — fetched a sky-high price at a government auction. ‘R’ is considered lucky in Feng Shui and is related to racing. Hence, the number plate was expected to score high bidding rounds at the Lunar New Year auction organised by the State Transport Department.

The sale was predicted to rake up at least HKD 10 million, and a Business Insider India report states that the whopping realised price was “at least 5,100 times the reserve price of around HK$5,000 and represented more than 80% of the total raised at the auction.”

