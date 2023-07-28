facebook
Nissan GT-R GT3 from ‘Gran Turismo’ movie up for auction
28 Jul 2023 03:53 PM

Nissan GT-R GT3 from ‘Gran Turismo’ movie up for auction

Aaron Chow
Editor

Silverstone Auctions has announced the sale of the Nissan GT-R GT3 driven by GT Academy winner Jann Mardenborough in the upcoming Gran Turismo movie and in real-life.

Mardenborough was the winner of a Gran Turismo video game competition which made him eligible to join GT Academy, a program which provides skilled Gran Turismo sim players an opportunity to earn a real-life professional racing career with Nissan. The Gran Turismo movie is named after the PlayStation Studios video game series and based on Mardenborough’s true story.

On top of its appearance on the big screen, the car also achieved a top 10 result at the 2015 24 Hours Nürburgring race, Nissan’s best finish in recent history. With cars showcased in big-budget movies rarely offered up for sale, Silverstone Auctions hails the R35 GT-R as “the most successful (and definitely now the most famous) car of its type in private hands.”

Estimated to sell for between £225,000 to £275,000 GBP ($2,244,000 to $2,743,000 HKD), the special-edition 2014 Nissan R35 GT-R is said to be in race-ready condition, offered by Silverstone as it was in the film. Find a closer look at the race car and trailer for Gran Turismo below.

(Images: Alan Kenny Photography)

