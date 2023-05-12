Porsche announces 2024 718 Spyder RS

Porsche’s latest covetable automobile is the 718 Spyder RS, released two days ago. The Cliff’s Notes: 493 horsepower. Zero to sixty in 3.2 seconds. Open top. Very quick. Very pretty.

It’s true, the 718 Spyder RS is an exceptionally good-looking car. Who knew a topless version of the Cayman GT4 RS could look this slick? Announced two days ago and available to order now, the 718 Spyder RS features a removable roof rather than a folding soft-top like the Boxster. The roof consists of a sun sail to protect the driver and passenger from the sun directly overhead while keeping the sides open, and a weather protector helps keep rain and dust at bay.

The minimal, lightweight set-up of the removable roof is a principle that translates to the rest of the car. To the tune of keeping things light, a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic hood is used, and a small ducktail spoiler is chosen over the giant ones seen on the Cayman GT4 or the 935. These efforts make the 718 Spyder RS — the automaker’s most powerful roadster — lighter than the standard Spyder by 40 kilograms.

Now, we know it’s quick, it’s pretty, and it’s light. How does it drive? There are side blades which, besides their aesthetic contributions, increase downforce, while its lowered and stiffened suspension is an assurance of tight corners and a nimble drive.

The 718 Spyder RS will run interested buyers at least EUR 123,000. If you have extra cash to flog, you can always add the Weissach Pack which adds forged magnesium alloy wheels, a sports exhaust with titanium tips, as well as an Alacantra and an analogue lap timer on the dashboard.

(Images c/o Porsche)