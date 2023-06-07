The Daniel Arsham RWB Porsche 964 Slantnose has been unveiled

Daniel Arsham has just revealed his latest Porsche build with Akira Nakai’s Rauh-Welt Begriff (RWB).

Known for its wide-body air-cooled Porsche creations, Nakai’s RWB has built some of the most unique one-of-one RWB’s for very high profile collectors. Focusing on lines and a wide staggered stance, this RWBA (the “A” stands for Arsham) project takes the 964 version of the 911 and gives it the Slantnose treatment.

Cosmetics aside, there’s no info on if anything under the hood was worked on.

Porsche Slantnose 964 RWB by Daniel Arsham pic.twitter.com/2MwFKJyTim — Shtreetwear (@Shtreetwear) June 4, 2023

Arsham commented on the inspiration behind the design, adding that rich Japanese street racing tradition (Midnight Club) coupled with automotive manga like Wangan Midnight informed the build. The release was brought to life in original manga drawings by Kia Asamiya.

The car is predominantly painted in white and features an Arsham Green Pantone interior to keep with Arsham’s branding. For the release, Daniel Arsham worked with 2G Japan for a limited capsule collection. Other details that are worth mentioning are the massive deep-dish rear wheels, and the massive air intake rear spoiler.

For those looking for something a little more Y2K, Arsham also worked directly with Porsche for a reimagined 1978 928 called the NEBULA 928 which was on display at SXSW.

(Images: Daniel Arsham)