The most expensive upcoming F1 Races in 2023

If you had a chance to witness the F1 Grand Prix in Singapore the past month, you might want to experience the adrenaline rush again at these F1 races in 2023.

The 2023 Formula 1 season is about to begin. For teams and drivers, this year will prove to be the toughest with 23 races on the cards. Flagging off in Bahrain on 5 March, the season will end at the finale on 26 November at Abu Dhabi. For fans though it will be an exciting season, but also an expensive one because attending Formula 1 Grand Prix races comes at a steep price.

Thanks to a recent study, we can now ascertain which are the most expensive Formula 1 Grand Prix races to attend in 2023. By analysing the average prices of weekend tickets for each race on the 2023 calendar as well as the average cost of accommodation in the same area, the study reveals just how much it costs to attend each race.

Most Expensive Formula 1 Races In 2023

It comes at no surprise that the most expensive race to attend this year is the Las Vegas GP. Taking place from 16-18 November, the debut race in ‘Sin City’ costs an average £5,849 for the weekend. A three-day general admission ticket for the Last Vegas GP costs to for the top range “F1 Experiences Champions Club 3-Day Package”.

The United States claims the rights to both the second and third priciest Grand Prix races on the 2023 calendar. The Miami Grand Prix held from 5-7 May costs an average of £3,817. Austin, Texas, which hosts Round 19 of the 2023 season from 20-22 October averages at £3,064.

Further down on the list, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku (28 to 30 April) comes in fourth with a total average cost of £3,064 for the weekend. The top five closes with the Saudi Arabian GP which will take place from the 17th to the 19th of March in Jeddah. The average cost for the weekend to attend this Formula 1 race will cost £2,716.

In case you’re wondering where Singapore ranks on the list of most expensive Formula 1 Grand Prix races of 2023, well it comes in at number nine. The average price to attend the Singapore Grand Prix from 15-17 September is SGD2,931.

(Main image: Abed Ismail/Pexels; featured image: Hanson Lu/Unsplash)

This story first appeared here.