B&O takes us back to the future for the launch of Beolab 8

For the launch of Beolab 8, the Bang & Olufsen team in China set up an exhibition in Guangzhou’s lakeside contemporary museum, 溯榭映美术馆. There, the Danish audio specialists showcased the capabilities of its new powerhouse speakers while offering context for the release with a visual library of B&O’s past products.

The Beolab 8 is a new high-fidelity, surround-sound speaker built with versatility in mind. Found in a rounded aluminium finish paired with a selection of different cover materials — from textured fabric to bands of solid oak — the modular units can work as either standalone devices or in calculated harmony with other B&O systems. Compact and powerful, Beolab 8 can be placed on the floor, ceiling, table, or anywhere in your home thanks to its keen ability to adapt for optimal playback.

To help visualise just how far the brand has come in its “century of passion for sound,” B&O sifted through its archives (and homes of their executives) to create a carefully-assembled portfolio of products reflecting its history of innovation. The exhibition included a section dedicated to David Lewis, who was the designer for B&O between 1960 and 2011. Lewis was behind a number of revolutionary designs including the banana-shaped Beocam 2 Cordless Telephone and 1996 Beosound 9000 6-CD player which appeared in Transformers 3.

We then moved on to displays highlighting B&O’s modern icons including its Balenciaga Speaker Bag displayed at the fashion house’s 51st Couture show in Paris and recent collaboration with Ferrari. With the exhibition titled “Hear it Shine,” a living room and office area was set up to allow users to experience the pedigree of the entire speaker set-up in a realistic setting while showcasing the sculptural aesthetics of the speakers which are built to be seen and admired.

The Beolab 8 will be available soon exclusively at B&O stores in K11 MUSEA and ifc mall in Causeway Bay. More details can be found here.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen