Here's why the Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-23 is $550,000 HKD
Tech
01 Jun 2023

Here’s why the Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-23 is $550,000 HKD

Ambrose Leung

Bang & Olufsen‘s newest Beosystem 72-23 sound system is a work of art.

Bridging half a decade of craftsmanship and hi-fi technology, the Beosystem 72-23 takes the year of the legendary Beogram 4000 Series turntables (1972) and the current year (2023) to give a new lifecycle to an icon.

For this project, B&O sourced 100 original units of the Beogram 4000, and with the help of its skilled engineers, technicians and craftspeople in Struer, Denmark, refurbished, and fitted them with modern tech. Born again as the new Beogram 4000c turntables, each one is now ready to integrate with all contemporary home sound systems.

The Nordic Dawn colourway, with its natural wood and aluminium accents, is paired with the modern Beolab 29 stereo speakers. Each speaker features Birch Wood fonts, and Sandthorne Define fabric from Kvadrat. The Birch Wood cabinet not only acts as a storage unit for your favourite albums, but doubles as a connectivity hub for a smart Bang & Olufsen ecosystem integration with its wireless charging station for the Beoremote Halo.

Limited to 100 units, the Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-23 in Nordic Dawn is priced at $550,000 HKD. Head over to Bang & Olufsen for more infomation. Those in Hong Kong can view the entire system now over at the B&O flagship at K11 Musea.

(Images: B&O)

