BAPE is releasing a custom Tamagotchi collection with Bandai

BAPE and Tamagotchi are bringing back the ’90s with an official Bandai collaboration. Taking it back to 1996, the collection encompasses the iconic digital pet device, T-shirts, and hoodies.

The Tamagotchi comes in three different BAPE® CAMO patterns — green, blue, and pink — with a matching BAPE®︎ CAMO neck strap. On top of the custom shell of the Tamagotchi, there will also be the original BAPE® CAMO pattern and an LCD display.

On the soft goods, graphics of the Tamagotchi devices make their way onto black and white tees with the original typeface. The screen on the graphic features a lenticular panel of the “Tamagotchi” screen that changes depending on the angle of view. Other graphics include a pixelated art version of BAPE®︎’s icon APE HEAD and a Tamagotchi Collage on the APE HEAD. The nostalgic characters such as “Mamecchi” and “Oyaji-chi” are also recreated on the tees.

The collection will be available from October 14, 2023, at authorised A BATHING APE® stores and the BAPE.COM WEB STORE. Pricing for the collection will start at ￥6,600 JPY ($350 HKD) for the Tamagotchi and ￥9,900 JPY ($520 HKD) and ￥28,600 JPY ($1,500 HKD) for the T-shirt and hoodie, respectively.

