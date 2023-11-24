Best AI music generators like YouTube Dream Track that’ll spice up your social media posts

In a world that has started using generative AI tools for menial jobs, it was only a matter of time before a bunch of clever computer algorithms started to compete with real artists. The likes of DALL.E and Midjourney can already create visual masterpieces and all they need are a couple of word cues describing exactly what you are seeking. Tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard have proven themselves useful in writing scripts for plays. The only aspect left untouched was music and thanks to a couple of recent announcements in the AI music generator segment, you can now let your inner Mozart go wild with new creations, even if you don’t know anything about melodies, harmonies or music in general.
The segment of AI music generators has been around for a while and has only started to get the limelight. YouTube Dream Track, for instance, previews what AI can do for content creators. Be it composing the background score, choosing the tempo or even writing the lyrics, there’s a lot that Google’s newest AI tool can do for you. But it’s not the only one out there, for all the budding creators seeking to get their music production just right.
In fact, we have searched the internet in pursuit of the best AI music generators you can employ to make your Instagram Reels or TikTok videos stand out. Here are our top picks.
Best AI music generators to try out right now
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
YouTube Dream Track is supposed to do to music what DALL.E did to digital image creation and ChatGPT did to creative writing.
Developed by Google’s DeepMind division, Dream Track is supposed to help creators generate their own music for social media (particularly YouTube Shorts). Currently, the system is being tested by a closed group of creators and is limited to creating 30-second music tracks in certain styles. Creators simply need to define what kind of music they are looking for and Google’s generative AI does the rest, creating an authentic music piece just for your use. But that’s not all.
Dream Track also lets you create music in the style of nine artists collaborating with Google on the project. Users can choose their creations to be done in the voices of Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Papoose, Sia, T-Pain and Troye Sivan.
Simply put, you tell YouTube Dream Track what kind of music you prefer and the AI does the rest, including making up lyrics, creating the background score and using the AI-generated voice in the desired style of your chosen artist.
(Image Credits: Courtesy YouTube)
2 /6
After impressing the world by incorporating generative AI in Photoshop, Adobe has now released a new AI tool for sound editing. It is called the Adobe Project Sound Lift and as the name suggests, it can automatically separate various components of an audio track into distinct layers, allowing creators to edit these layers separately. For example, Sound Lift can distinguish and separate the sound of the background score, ambient noise and musical instruments. Once separated, these individual layers can be edited separately on Adobe Premiere Pro’s timeline to polish up the audio. One can even add custom sound effects if desired.
Adobe is expected to bring Project Sound Lift as a tool to Adobe Premiere Pro in the future.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Adobe)
3 /6
While the abovementioned AI tools are yet to be made available to the masses, Mubert is an AI music generator tool that you can use today, either for free or under a paid subscription with all the bells and whistles. Mubert allows creators to generate their own soundtracks without having to pay any royalty. In fact, you can sell your AI-generated audio track on the Mubert Studio marketplace. There’s even an API for app and game developers to incorporate in their products, thereby directly generating unique audio experiences for the users.
The tool allows users to generate music in a variety of styles and genres. The best part is that the algorithms are always composing a new tune and hence, Mubert promises that there will be no repetitions for the same commands.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Mubert)
4 /6
This is an AI music generator that’s best suited for professionals.
Soundful is the only generative AI audio creation tool that offers granular controls over the kind of output you are expecting. This makes Soundful the ideal choice for music producers and composers who simply want to keep their creative juices flowing without worrying about violating copyrights. While there’s a free plan for beginners and casual users, the paid subscription service will cost you USD 9.99 (approximately MYR 46.7) per month.
Users can start with over 50 templates spread across different genres of music and once the broader decisions are made, Soundful lets you look into the details such as altering the beats per minute and customising the base notes. Hitting the ‘Generate’ key does the job and paid subscribers even get to download the various layers separately.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Soundful)
5 /6
Aiva is an AI music generator that has been around since 2016 and is currently one of the preferred tools for musicians and creators who want to generate their own music. The tool can be either used to create new soundtracks from scratch or edit existing ones with special effects, all without worrying about the hassles of licensing and royalty. For new users, it is much easier to use, especially with its user-friendly interface and a wide range of presets. It also offers some granular controls for musicians such as music length, key signatures and the ability to choose the number of creations it can generate with just a single command.
Aiva is available for free but as always, there’s a paid membership that gives you access to some of its special features.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Aiva)
6 /6
Known earlier as Beatbot, Splash Pro is one of the easiest AI music generator tools you can use today. Whether you are sticking to the limited free play or intend to pay to unlock more features, Splash Pro keeps things simple for creators. As usual, you need to describe the kind of soundtrack you are seeking to generate. While writing the description, you also get granular controls over the beats and notes. Once the AI is done creating the basics, it simply asks you to choose from a range of presets and once everything is in place, you get your own 30-second loop music.
What’s even more interesting is that Splash Pro relies on ChatGPT to create the lyrics, if you choose to let it generate the words for you. You can continue to edit the end result and once you are satisfied, you can simply download it in any media format you seek.
The free version of Splash Pro is enough to get budding creators going, complete with an AI rapper! However, the paid membership plans unlock a bunch of AI singers and other controls to help you get the best of the tool.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Splash Pro)
(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Techivation via Unsplash)
This story first appeared here.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which is the best AI music generator?
There are several great AI music generators to choose from on the internet. Splash Pro is one of the best with a simple and user-friendly interface.
– Does YouTube have an AI music generator?
YouTube has already announced Dream Track as its newest AI music generator for content creators.