10 best video games coming out in May 2023: ‘Ravenlok’, ‘After Us’ and more

May 2023 is here, and the excitement around video game releases for the month is high as it has always been. But unlike previous months, May doesn’t seem to be offering too many exciting titles.

Anticipation is the highest for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which will release only on Nintendo Switch. Besides that, only one other game has got everyone very interested — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Both games are the talk of the gaming community for at least one obvious reason — their respective legacies.

These two games have taken up almost every space of gaming conversations around May 2023 releases over the last few months. The Legend of Zelda is, of course, a game franchise like no other. It has been going strong since 1986, making it one of the longest-running franchises in video games. On the other hand, The Lord of the Rings has its own special place in the hearts of both literature and cinema lovers. The game has its lens on Gollum, who has been immortalised on screen as one most famous characters in cinematic history by the inimitable Andy Serkis. This makes it all the more interesting to see if the game will be able to reach anywhere close to the appreciation both the books and the movies have garnered to date.

Besides these two games, the best upcoming video games in May are titles which look quite entertaining from what their trailers and plot reveal. Among these are games that fit perfectly in the action-adventure genre and others that are likely to be purchased by those who like racing games with a dash of fun such as Ravenlok and a new LEGO game on racing.

It is also worth noting that most of the video game release dates converge towards the end of the month, especially on 23 May.

The top video game releases of May 2023