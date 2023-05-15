Bowers & Wilkins Brings Back $70,000 USD Nautilus speaker for its 30th anniversary

Bowers & Wilkins has just brought back one of its speaker icons in the form of the Nautilus.

The loudspeaker is now going on its 30th anniversary and so the hi-fi company has revisited the nautilus shell design for a rerelease. Each speaker features four drivers in a non-conventional array sitting on a spiral base in the choice colours of Silver, Midnight Blue, and Black — customisation is also available.

Each speaker is handmade in England where it takes a week alone to construct the enclosure before going off to be painted. These are already being waitlisted which is quite surprising as each pair will cost you $70,000 USD. Head over to Bowers & Wilkins to learn more.

(Images: Bowers & Wilkins)