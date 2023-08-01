Can you unsend an Instagram message without the user knowing? Find out

Whether it’s sending a drunk text to your ex after a loud girl’s night out, an awkward typo to your crush, or worse, a screenshot of a chat to the same person – we’ve all had that major ‘oops’ moment while navigating Instagram DMs. That flush of instant regret and panic makes us unsend the message pronto, hoping it vanishes into thin air like nothing happened. While Instagram easily lets you unsend a message, does it notify the user when you do so?

Thankfully, Instagram no longer alerts the receiver when someone unsends a message! The app earlier used to send notifications for unsent DMs, but in many users’ experiences, that doesn’t happen anymore. The original notification with a preview of the text immediately disappears when you unsend a DM. So, Instagram doesn’t bail out on you! However, can you fully cover your tracks by simply unsending a DM? Clearly not! Just because a person has yet to open the chat, doesn’t mean they haven’t read your Instagram DM. There are a few catches here and there, so the user may still be aware of the sneaky text you’ve unsent.

Here’s everything you should know about the ‘Instagram DM unsend’ feature and if it guarantees that you won’t get caught off-guard!

What happens when you unsend an Instagram message?

When you unsend a message on Instagram, the app not only removes it from the chat but also from the receiver’s notification bar. Therefore, Instagram ensures that no traces are left! But don’t get into a celebratory mood yet!

There’s no way to redeem yourself if the user has already read your text from the notification bar. Moreover, if your conversation is open with the user before you unsend the message, they’ve definitely seen it and unending becomes redundant.

The best thing to do after you’ve sent a wrong or risky text is to unsend it immediately! This way you’ve at least minimised the possibility of getting caught. However, if the text has been lying in their DMs for quite some time, it’s likely that they’ve spotted it!

Can a user read unsent Instagram messages?

Apart from spotting it from the notification bar or reading it if they already have the chat open, there are some technical glitches that don’t let the ‘unsend’ feature process through.

Network issues

Even if you immediately realise your mistake and try to unsend the message but network issues decide to take centre stage, it’s not a win-win situation! If you’re dealing with a bad network or if the recipient’s network is weak, there’s a delay in the disappearance of the message. Similarly, if Instagram’s server is down, there might be issues that hinder the removal of your text before the receiver finds out.

The receiver’s data is off

If the user has turned off their internet altogether, you’re in trouble! Let’s say you send an Instagram DM to the person when they have an active internet connection. It immediately appears in their notification bar.

However, if they decide to turn off their mobile data or their internet gets disconnected before you unsend the message, that text will still remain in their notification tab until they connect to the internet again. That’s why it’s better to remove the DM pronto!

The receiver uses third-party apps

Several third-party apps help people save Instagram DMs as soon as they receive them. While it’s not advisable to use these apps as they require access to your account, many users stick to them anyhow. Since these apps store the messages automatically, the user will read them despite your attempt at unsending.

Everything to know when you’re unsending Instagram messages

No time limit: There’s no time limit on unsending messages on Instagram. You can delete it immediately, after a few hours, a week or months. However, once the receiver has seen it, removing the text doesn’t make any sense.

There’s no time limit on unsending messages on Instagram. You can delete it immediately, after a few hours, a week or months. However, once the receiver has seen it, removing the text doesn’t make any sense. Unsent messages can be reported : If you think you’ll get away by sending notorious messages and later clearing your tracks using the unsend feature, you’re wrong! Users can still report your texts despite not being able to see them. Although the sender or receiver can’t view the messages, Instagram has access to all messages (including the unsent ones) sent in the last 30 days. If you’ve violated any community guidelines, you’ll likely face repercussions.

: If you think you’ll get away by sending notorious messages and later clearing your tracks using the unsend feature, you’re wrong! Users can still report your texts despite not being able to see them. Although the sender or receiver can’t view the messages, Instagram has access to all messages (including the unsent ones) sent in the last 30 days. If you’ve violated any community guidelines, you’ll likely face repercussions. Unsend feature works the same on group chats: Just like individual chats, if you unsend a message in a group chat, it will be erased from the conversation as well as from the notification bars of all recipients. However, with a greater number of participants, there’s a lesser chance of your message going completely unnoticed.

(Hero and feature image credit: storyset/ Freepik)