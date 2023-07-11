CASETiFY and ‘Evangelion’ team up for an EVA-01-themed collection

CASETiFY and one of the most iconic anime from the ’90s, Neon Genesis Evangelion, collaborate together to release “Project-CSTF: Protection from IMPACT.”

CASETiFY, founded in 2011 by Wesley Ng and Ronald Yeung, has had astonishing achievements with collaborations with various franchises such as The Powerpuff Girls, Spider-man, Harry Potter, BTS, and many more.

Its newest upcoming collaboration with Neon Genesis Evangelion features logos and characters from the anime onto its Impact phone cases, as well as other limited edition accessories.

The special edition accessories include Evangelion Test Type – 01 (EVA-01) Collectible AirPods pro case, Evangelion Umbilical Cable Magnetic Wireless Charger, Evangelion Charging Dock and Evangelion Rope Phone Strap.

Take a look at the Test Type–01 Collectible AirPods Pro/Pro2 case below, which is priced at $939 HKD. Modeled after Eva Test Type-01’s head, the AirPods case is made of a double-layered construction for the unit head and inner case. Although the outer case is mainly made for ornamental purposes, the removable inner case still features drop resistance from 6ft and is convenient to carry outside.

To celebrate the collaboration with Evangelion, CASETiFY will be holding a “Project – CSTF: The Kabukicho Operation” installation at Shin Kabukicho Cinecity Square in Japan. The outdoor exhibition will take place from July 20 – 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The collection is set to drop on July 20, 12 AM Pacific time, so join the waitlist now if you want to get your hands on this exclusive collaboration set, or head to the CASETiFY studios directly.