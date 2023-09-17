Could ChatGPT help you look (even more) stylish?

Fashion can be an art form but not everyone has the means to master it to perfection, and while personal shoppers are becoming increasingly popular in recent years, they’re not always affordable. ChatGPT, the now-famous conversational agent, could fill this gap in just a few minutes — and you don’t have to dig into your wallet to benefit. Personalized advice, trends, coaching — OpenAI’s chatbot, like many of its counterparts, can just about do it all.

When the game-changing LLM (large language model) AI chatbots started rolling out late last year, everyone wanted to experiment with the infinite possibilities offered by these technologies; then followed multiple fears in particular related to the many reports predicting the end of millions of jobs or at the very least a massive transformation of how they’re done. We now know that chatbots can organize vacations or even weddings, write essays, make summaries, correct spelling mistakes, translate texts, help create code and — let’s face it — much, much more. But it seems that ChatGPT can also prove to be an invaluable aid in the world of fashion and does pretty well as a personalized shopping assistant.

“I can help you with that”

“Hey, ChatGPT, I don’t know what to wear to work tomorrow.” With these words, the chatbot was asked to determine whether it could be used for fashion queries.

Like a helpful assistant, the chatbot immediately answered the call: “I can help you with that! To give you the best advice, I’ll need a bit more information.” A good point, since it then asks if there’s a workplace dress code, and whether it needs to know about any specific personal preferences, or on the contrary, certain restrictions.

So the prompt got more specific: an outfit for a female journalist was needed, casual but not too casual, bearing in mind that it had to be suitable for a heatwave. In just a few seconds, the chatbot assimilated all the information given, and made its suggestions: a light shirt to wear with pants or a skirt, a light dress, a linen blouse and pants, “both breathable and elegant,” a light blazer, closed-toe shoes like loafers or ballet flats, and discreet accessories. The chatbot even adds a reminder to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated, indeed indispensable in hot weather.

Not bad for a first! The experiment was repeated with the hot trend of “Barbiecore,” and once again the conversational agent proved to be effective and insightful — and rather on-point.

Is Chat GPT a force in fashion?

When it comes to fashion, ChatGPT demonstrates its ability to adapt to any situation, proposing outfits for any occasion, delivering looks based on a simple pair of sneakers or a specific accessory, or concocting an outfit tailored to a particular body type. Such are its capabilities that some fashion players have already seized on the tech to optimize their customers’ experience.

One example is German-based European online retailer Zalando, which in the spring announced a beta version of a fashion assistant powered by ChatGPT to answer its customers’ queries and enable them to find suitable outfits according to their tastes, desires or specific events.

Marc Jacobs, meanwhile, commissioned the chatbot to provide the title and description of its Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 collection, presented in New York in June. And Danish label Ganni went so far as to integrate artificial intelligence into the decor of its latest show, organized as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week this past August. The idea was to allow show guests to ask trees — yes, trees — questions on every conceivable subject, from the upcoming collection to the fashion industry’s sustainability commitments to lighter considerations such as the weather.

ChatGPT’s fashion skills are such that even the fashion bible, Vogue, took an interest in the bot’s clothing tastes in the run-up to New York Fashion Week, asking it about trends for the coming season.

It might seem anecdotal, but it suggests that the fashion industry could experiment with and integrate this brand-new fashion addict in a major way in the near future.

(Photography EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / Getty Images and featured image: Pexels)

This story first appeared on AFP Relaxnews.