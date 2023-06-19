Davidoff shares what makes its cigars different

Davidoff Cigars has just launched a new “The Difference” campaign in which the brand looks to educate its loyal aficionados about the artistry that is behind its products.

As part of the campaign, the cigar label also brought back its past White Band icons as Limited Editions — now aptly named the Davidoff Signature No. 1 Limited Edition Collection and the Millennium Lancero Limited Edition Collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davidoff of Geneva 1911 (@davidoffhk)

“We have come a long way from the Davidoff family’s first tobacco store, the first humidor, and many more milestones until today. Every day, Caribbean passion meets Swiss precision in our production halls, on our fields, in our stores and of course our cigars. Following our ‘crop to shop’ philosophy, we can steer and control every single step of cigar creation and production,” says Edward Simon, CMO at Oettinger Davidoff AG.

Distinguishing Davidoff from some of the other cigar brands out there, the “The Difference” campaign focuses on a few key and crucial differences:

-Only 10% of the seeds make it through Davidoff’s quality control.

-Every Davidoff cigar passes through 300 hands before it is enjoyed.

-Davidoff has an extensive inventory of 2,600 tons of tobacco (the largest in the world).

-Each artisan weighs every single cigar leaf before it goes to the cigar roller.

-All cigar rollers at Davidoff has at least 10 years of experience in the industry.

Simon elaborates, “Always guided by our core values craftsmanship, quality and consistency, we managed to uphold our high standards for handmade cigars even throughout the most difficult of times. We now want to proudly present these values to our customers through a fact-based communication campaign. Aficionados can look forward to intimate cigar events all over the world to experience said campaign which we will underpin with a vast digital and social media initiative. We want to ensure that no matter where our customers come into touch with Davidoff, they will learn about ‘The Difference.'”

While you may not be a cigar connoisseur yourself, the new “The Difference” campaign from Davidoff is sure to shed some light on the brand’s tradition and manufacturing process.

(Images: Davidoff)