Dbrand is suing Casetify for plagiarising its Teardown case designs

Dbrand is suing Casetify for copying its Teardown series of skin designs.

Revealed by Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything, the Teardown series was created by Nelson and Dbrand back in 2019 and garnered a cult following with its realistic and high-resolution design. The effect given by the skins makes your phone or laptop look as if it was made with a transparent case.

Nelson goes into detail in his video, telling viewers how many hours actually go into each vinyl skin, first scanning the image in high detail and then putting close to 10 hours into each image to really bring out the realism. He says he’s clocked in over 10,000 hours so far across the entire Teardown range just editing the images.

While there is no issue with having the same idea, or if someone were to go out and disassemble their phone or laptop and scan it for an image to be used as a vinyl skin, the issue is that, in addition to the hours of work, he’s added fun little Easter eggs and other hidden designs for fans. These are the details that separate his see-through designs from the rest.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse… Using our designs to cover up our own designs doesn’t make it a new product @Casetify. pic.twitter.com/kQBhuYHGuz — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) November 23, 2023

Throughout the video, Nelson displays a number of reasons why he believes Casetify, not only used their scans of the Apple iPhone internals but even went as far as to simply save the the images directly from the Dbrand website. Hidden Easter eggs like the “R0807” robot and “glass is glass and glass breaks” text were all found in lower resolution on the Casetify Inside Out graphics.

According to Dbrand, it has found a total of 117 of its different designs in Casetify’s products. Casetify has currently responded on X stating that it is looking into the copyright allegation and has since removed all of the Inside Out products from its store.

(Images: JerryRigEverything)