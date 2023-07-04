Dunhill revives the “Aquarium” table lighter to celebrate 130 years

In celebration of Dunhill’s 130 years of craftsmanship, the British men’s luxury house has released a new Aquarium Table Lighter, in three kinds.

Since Dunhill’s first aquarium table lighter was introduced to the public in 1949, the brand has been paying extra attention to uncompromising quality that lasts, and careful techniques that are used to create the Aquarium lighters. The lighters are assembled using four pieces of plexiglass, which is the material that is often used in aquariums, submarines, and aircraft windows. Following the name of “aquarium,” the lighter features strong plexiglass sheeting that makes the lighter shatter resistance.

The aquarium lighter comes in three colours, lake blue, emerald green, and sunset red. Dunhill’s exclusive lighters can be pricey, as the blue and green aquarium table lighters are priced at $102,950 HKD, and the sunset aquarium table lighter is priced at $112,500 HKD.

Made in the U.K., the lighters’ patterns resemble lifelike fish and underwater scenery, with the carved patterns of the glasses creating a ripple and glistening effect. Other than being a piece of art for your home, the turbo lighter is also very practical to use. With Dunhill’s iconic Rollagas motif, the lighter is wind-resistant and easy to light. The lighter is made of palladium plating and can be removed from its base for use.

(Images: Dunhill)