Dyson introduces its new 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum

Dyson releases its newest robot vacuum called the 360 Vis Nav. Taking what it learned from the 360 Eye robot, this new vacuum is smarter, more compact, and more powerful.

Using its 360° vision, the 360 Vis Nav robot remembers where it has been so that it can clean more efficiently. Equipped with a Dyson Hyperdymium motor, debris is pulled up with the 110,000 rpm motor where maximum contact is made thanks to the full-width brush bar and extending side ducts.

With 26 sensors, the robot vacuum is able to navigate though multiple household terrains and has dual-link suspension which allows for the robot to climb steps up to 21mm. Dust is calculated 15,000 times a second using the vacuum’s piezo sensor with data recorded on to the MyDyson app. Things like dust hotspots can be detected and recorded where the robot will increase suction in those particular areas.

As with all Dyson vacuums, the 360 Vis Nav is fully-sealed with a five-stage HEPA filtration system that can trap 99.99% of particles as microscopically small as 0.1 microns.

The vacuum will launch first on Dyson Australia with a price tag of $2,399 AUD ($ 12,250 HKD).

(Images: Dyson)