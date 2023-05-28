facebook
Home > Tech > Gear > Dyson introduces its new 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum
Tech
29 May 2023 12:46 AM

Dyson introduces its new 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum

Tech
29 May 2023 12:46 AM

Dyson introduces its new 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum

back
Tech
29 May 2023 12:46 AM

Dyson introduces its new 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum

Ambrose Leung

Dyson releases its newest robot vacuum called the 360 Vis Nav. Taking what it learned from the 360 Eye robot, this new vacuum is smarter, more compact, and more powerful.

Using its 360° vision, the 360 Vis Nav robot remembers where it has been so that it can clean more efficiently. Equipped with a Dyson Hyperdymium motor, debris is pulled up with the 110,000 rpm motor where maximum contact is made thanks to the full-width brush bar and extending side ducts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dyson Australia & New Zealand (@dyson_anz)

With 26 sensors, the robot vacuum is able to navigate though multiple household terrains and has dual-link suspension which allows for the robot to climb steps up to 21mm. Dust is calculated 15,000 times a second using the vacuum’s piezo sensor with data recorded on to the MyDyson app. Things like dust hotspots can be detected and recorded where the robot will increase suction in those particular areas.

As with all Dyson vacuums, the 360 Vis Nav is fully-sealed with a five-stage HEPA filtration system that can trap 99.99% of particles as microscopically small as 0.1 microns.

The vacuum will launch first on Dyson Australia with a price tag of $2,399 AUD ($ 12,250 HKD).

(Images: Dyson)

Dyson vacuums
Dyson introduces its new 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.