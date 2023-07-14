Elon Musk announces new “xAI” AI company

With Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads becoming Twitter’s new rival, Elon Musk is similarly announcing a new artificial intelligence company “xAI” to go against ChatGPT.

According to xAI’s website, “The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe.” Without a specific time specified, the website has announced that they will be holding a Twitter Spaces chat for people to comprehend the ambitious company’s intentions.

Unveiled on the new artificial intelligence company’s website, the team is composed of 11 staff members with prior experience in top technology firms such as Google Research, OpenAI, and Microsoft Research, alongside Elon Musk. Although the founding team is currently composed of an all-men team, the website indicates that they are actively recruiting experienced engineers and researchers in the Bay Area to join the team.

And what are the most fundamental unknown questions?

Once you know the right question to ask, the answer is often the easy part, as my hero, Douglas Adams, would say. pic.twitter.com/Bo6v8E1Ooq

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2023

Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that the reason he chose to announce the new artificial intelligence program xAI on July 12, 2023, specifically was because 7+12+23 equals 42, “the answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.” Elon Musk is referencing his hero Douglas Adams’s book “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.”

Dating back to Elon Musk’s interview in April with Tucker Carlson, who was the Fox News host back then, he openly criticised ChatGPT’s creator, OpenAI to have a liberal bias. From an early backer of OpenAI, Elon Musk is returning to create his own artificial intelligence app that is “maximum truth-seeking” so people can “understand the nature of the universe.” xAI revealed that they will board the director of the Center of AI, Dan Hendrycks as their advisor.

(Images: SOPA Images/Pavlo Gonchar)