Elon Musk has found a new CEO for Twitter

Elon Musk has just announced that he will be stepping down as Twitter CEO, and that he has found a replacement.

The Tesla/SpaceX CEO announced on his Twitter account that the role will be filled by a woman, and that she would be starting in about six weeks. He also mentioned that his role will see him transition to “being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Musk has received a lukewarm reception since taking over as Twitter CEO, but this new move seems to be a step in the right direction according to shareholders as shares after the announcement rose two percent. Users of the platform will need to wait just six weeks now to find out who will be replacing the billionaire CEO.

(Images: Mark Thompson via Getty Images)