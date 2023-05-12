facebook
Elon Musk has found a new CEO for Twitter
12 May 2023 04:00 PM

Elon Musk has found a new CEO for Twitter

Ambrose Leung

Elon Musk has just announced that he will be stepping down as Twitter CEO, and that he has found a replacement.

The Tesla/SpaceX CEO announced on his Twitter account that the role will be filled by a woman, and that she would be starting in about six weeks. He also mentioned that his role will see him transition to “being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

Musk has received a lukewarm reception since taking over as Twitter CEO, but this new move seems to be a step in the right direction according to shareholders as shares after the announcement rose two percent. Users of the platform will need to wait just six weeks now to find out who will be replacing the billionaire CEO.

(Images: Mark Thompson via Getty Images)

