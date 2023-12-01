Close friends list on Facebook: Here’s how to add and remove people

Did you know that just like Instagram, Facebook also has a ‘close friends’ list feature? This means you can safely put out photos/videos for your selected entourage, eliminating those oh-so-nosy relatives always on the lookout to stir some drama! Facebook introduced the close friends list almost a decade ago, however, many users are still alien to this update. Whether you post something on your wall or as a status and select the ‘close friends’ option, only the users added to your list can view the updates and those outside of it will never know what you’re up to! Here’s your guide to managing the Facebook ‘close friends’ list, including how to add or remove users.

Facebook has a couple of friends lists which allow you to control who sees your content and also filter out what you see on your feed. These lists include ‘Close Friends,’ ‘Acquaintances,’ and ‘Restricted’. Moreover, you can also create custom lists, for example, a family members list, childhood friends list, college friends list and so on. Bifurcating your friends list on Facebook helps you better manage the heaps of content you put out and consume.

Create Facebook close friends list for posts, stories and reels

Go to your Facebook profile and tap settings in the top right corner.

Scroll down to the ‘Audience and visibility’ section and you’ll see three different options for ‘posts’, ‘stories’ and ‘reels’.

You can visit each of the options and choose who can see your content by picking the ‘specific friends’ list. Add the users you want to share your posts/ stories/ reels with and you’re good to go!

How to add/ remove people from your close friends list

You can simply follow the aforementioned method to add or remove people from your close friends list or follow the steps mentioned below:

On the Facebook app, go to the profile of the friend you wish to add or remove.

Tap on the ‘friends’ option and go to ‘edit friends list’.

Select ‘close friends’ if you wish to add the person and tap on done. In case the person is already on your list and you want to remove them, just untick the ‘close friends’ option.

With this feature, you can save yourself the trouble of filtering through hundreds of posts daily!

(Hero image credit: rawpixel.com/ Freepik)

(Feature image credit: Freepik)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I add or remove friends from a list on Facebook?

Simply visit the person’s profile, tap on the ‘friends’ option and go to ‘edit friends list’. Here you can choose to add or remove the user from various lists available.

What is the close friends list on Facebook?

Facebook’s ‘close friends’ feature allows you to share exclusive content with selected people from your friend list.