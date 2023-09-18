Bang & Olufsen launches “The Ferrari Collection” in racing red

Danish electronics company Bang & Olufsen has announced a new collection with Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, Ferrari.

With a shared passion for poise, power, and precision, the two brands come together for a reimagined series of headphones and speakers found in B&O’s signature aluminium finish and Ferrari’s unmistakable red tint. The initial release includes the Beosound 2 home speaker, Beoplay EX earphones, Beosound Explore portable speakers, and Beoplay H95 headphones. Limited-edition Beoplay H95 headphones will follow in October.

“We are very excited about this collaboration. There was a strong sense of history in the making as we came together to create it”, says Bang & Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär. “It goes all the way back to the start for B&O and Ferrari. The founders, Enzo Ferrari, Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen, were visionaries, who redefined their industries by challenging the status quo. Their legacies ring down through the decades to push both brands to new heights to this day”.

While B&O has driven the global sound and vision landscape from its Denmark headquarters since 1925, Ferrari has cemented its position at the pinnacle of the automotive industry – instantly recognisable as a symbol of world-class performance and grace. Together, the two brands have over 150 years of innovation.

While B&O’s traditional approach is for its products to blend in harmoniously with their surroundings, this collaboration is not so shy.

“Our classic speakers are meant to naturally blend in with people’s homes while also standing out for their beautiful design. This collection is different. They’re statement pieces. Much like supercars, they make themselves seen and heard everywhere they go,” says Christoffer Poulsen, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Bang & Olufsen.

The Ferrari x Bang & Olufsen series is now available at B&O’s K11 MUSEA, Causeway Bay, and IFC locations. More details can be found on the B&O website.