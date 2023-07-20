Ferrari debuts its Futuristic “KC23” One-Off supercar

Ferrari has just unveiled its newest creation for its One-Off series. Commissioned by one of the marque’s biggest collectors, this new project is called the KC23 and is built around the architecture of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

Celebrating the Prancing Horse’s most successful track car in Maranello’s 76-year history, the 488 GT3 in the Evo 2020 format, the KC23 adds another dimension to the build. Taking a bold and extreme approach, the car envisions the future of racing using ground-breaking aerodynamic solutions.

Made for non-competitive track use, the KC23 is a visual masterpiece. It features air intakes that open automatically, a massive rear wing, and a body that was intended to appear as if the supercar was cut from a single block of metal. When started up, the twin-turbo V8 roars to life and activate side air intakes. When not looking to track the car, the massive wing can be removed for a more streamlined and clean look.

Other details include butterfly doors, redesigned headlights and rear lights, the absence of visible pillars, a Gold Mercury livery, Alcantara seats, and two sets of wheel (for race and display). Check out the video below where the KC23 made its first public appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The car will also be on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello from August 1 to October 2.

(Images: Ferrari)