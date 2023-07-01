Ferrari just unveiled its special edition SF90 XX Stradale and Spider

Ferrari has just unveiled its latest limited-edition model and its counterpart, the SF90 XX Stradale and the SF90 XX Spider. Based on the original SF90 Stradale, only 799 and 599 models of the cars will be manufactured, taking the concept of a special limited vehicle to a whole new level.

Over the last 20 years, Ferrari has created its XX Programme to allow select clients the opportunity to drive enhanced cars that are not homologated for the road, but are instead designed to be pushed to their very speed limit.

Building on this idea, Ferrari finally decided to introduce a road-friendly car into the lineup. With a 1,030 cv (30 more than the original model), the SF90 XX Stradale brings the on-the-track driving experience to new heights.

Specific software logistics and the implementation of revolutionary new aerodynamics formulae, such as a fixed rear spoiler delivering a whopping 530 kg of downforce at 250 km/hr, allow for a massive boost in performance.

The SF90 XX Spider borrows the same idea, combining it with the heady rush of pleasure that a ride en plein air can bring. While the model shares the same new aero solutions with the SF90 XX Stradale, it also benefits from newly applied cockpit air flows that ensure occupant comfort.

On top of Ferrari’s Retractable Hard Top (RHT), which is composed of aluminum panels and famed for its ability to deploy and retract in 14 seconds, the signature roar of the Ferrari V8 engine completes the car design.

Calibrated for the road yet retaining all the core elements of a track car, both models put a new spin on the engineering principles of the SF90 Stradale. A balance between Ferrari’s Special Series and XX programmes, the models are truly one of a kind. While getting your hands on the steering wheel might be difficult, the cars sure are easy to admire.