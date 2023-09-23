First look at the iPhone 15 Pro Max: Build, Camera, USB-C and iOS 17

As usual, the new iPhone 15 Pro Max packs the best of Apple’s smartphone tech in one great device, now lighter, stronger and faster. If you’re wondering if you should upgrade, the answer’s yes.

Mod Bod

Instead of stainless steel, the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max has an aerospace-grade titanium build – a first for iPhone – which makes it much lighter, more durable and easier to grasp in one hand. Look closer and you’d notice the brushed finish on the chassis that will minimise fingerprints, contoured edges and the thinnest borders on the iPhone. Its ceramic shield front remains the toughest in the smartphone market today.

Peak Performance

The brain powering the latest Pro Max is Apple’s new A17 Pro three-nanometre chip, said to be the “fastest chip ever on any smartphone” with better performance and higher efficiency compared to its predecessor. Expect speedier processing, smoother transitions, and quicker AI responses. Gamers will appreciate the new hardware-accelerated ray tracing that elevates graphics with console-level richness.

Back in Action

Apple has replaced the ring/vibrate switch with a multi-purpose action button that offers additional options. By default, it still toggles between silent and ring – when you press and hold to change the mode. However, you can customise what the button can do, whether it’s to access your flashlight, launch your camera or activate your voice memo app.

Zoom In

The iPhone 14 Pro Max was already excellent at photography, but this new-gen flagship goes one up with a 25 percent larger sensor, a f/2.8 aperture, and a 5x telephoto lens. The three lenses let users shoot at 24, 28 and 35mm – and also choose one as a default. Because longer focal lengths are more susceptible to camera shake, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with a optical image stabilisation and autofocus three-dimensional sensor-shift module to counter that. Also expect sharper detail, more vivid colours, and better low-light performance.

C for Connection

Thanks to the new European Union mandate that USB-C must be on all new phones by the end of 2024, the entire iPhone 15 lineup is now equipped with a USB-C port. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus supports USB 2.0 speeds of up to 480mbps (equivalent to Lightning port on various iPhones), while the Pro models support USB 3 data transfers of up to 10gbps (with an appropriate cable).

iOS 17 gems

The iPhone 15 models feature the iOS 17, which adds a new layer of personalisation and intuitiveness to the iPhone experience. Here’s a breakdown of some of the exciting enhancements:

Phone app: Users can now create Contact Posters to customise how they appear to their contacts, adding a personal touch to their interactions. Additionally, Live Voicemail provides real-time on-device transcription as callers leave voicemails. Users can also answer a call while the caller is leaving a message.

Messages : Look forward to new stickers experience, a more robust search functionality, and audio messages transcription for greater accessibility. The Check In feature that automatic notifications to friends and family when users safely reach their destination is a nice touch.

: Look forward to new stickers experience, a more robust search functionality, and audio messages transcription for greater accessibility. The Check In feature that automatic notifications to friends and family when users safely reach their destination is a nice touch. NameDrop: iOS 17 introduces NameDrop, a novel way to use AirDrop. Users can effortlessly share contact information by simply bringing two iPhone devices together. This same gesture can be used for sharing content and more. What’s more, users can now start a transfer and step away from each other, allowing for the completion of large file transfers over the internet.

StandBy Display: With StandBy, users enjoy a customisable full-screen experience that provides glanceable information, perfect for when the iPhone is resting on its side and charging. This feature takes full advantage of the Always-On display of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, ensuring that useful information is readily visible on a desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter.

Interactive Widgets: iOS 17 enhances the functionality of widgets on the Home Screen, Lock Screen, and in StandBy. Users can now take actions with a simple tap, streamlining tasks like completing to-dos or controlling media playback right from the widget.

The iPhone 15 series is now available.

This story first appeared here.