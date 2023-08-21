The Ford GTD is the king of Mustangs

There are Ford Mustangs, and then there’s the Ford Mustang GTD. At first glance, it is clear that this is no ordinary Mustang with its aggressive aero and wide stance.

Created to compete against the likes of AMG Black and the 911 Carrera GT3 RS, this is the road version of the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. This sports car has the muscle to back up its menacing appearance with its supercharged 5.2L V8 putting down roughly 800 horsepower. The GTD also sees an active spoiler, multi-link rear suspension, and a rear-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle with a carbon fiber driveshaft that allows for 50/50 front-rear balance.

Options are aplenty in the Ford GTD supercar as enhancements arrive in the form of exhaust pipes by Akrapovic, a carbon-fiber underbody, a hydraulically-controlled active drag-reduction system (DRS), Recaro seats, and 3D-printed titanium bits made from a decommissioned Lockheed Martin F-22. Branded with a black Mustang badge and a Ford GTD emblem at the back, the GTD is four inches wider than the Shelby GT500, and almost four times more expensive as the GTD is expected to retail at roughly $300,000 USD.

Set to go on sale in 2025, Ford is only making approximately 1,000 to 2,000 examples. Check out the video above to learn more.