Best in Gear: Our 4 favourite products we used this month

Gadgets and gizmos a-plenty! Akin to our Best in Beauty column, Best in Gear rounds up the very top tech products that have helped us make our lives easier this month.
The best gear products we used this month:
Always a fan when gear can serve multiple uses, and the NITECORE SL10 is very handy for what I do. I find myself always running out of battery from filming things, so with its 10,000mAh battery, it is more than enough to bring my iPhone back to life. The best part about this battery is that it has a built-in LED panel that is super bright. Since most of the time my battery is running out at night, the light comes in handy for additional lighting to subjects we are filming. The light temperature can be set from 2500K-6300K and has a max output of 800 max lumen.
As a bonus, the entire set comes with a well-built cold shoe mount for actual cameras, and there’s a digital display on the side that reads out how many hours of light are left with the current battery level (70 hours when fully charged). — Ambrose Leung, Editor-in-Chief
I’ll be travelling quite a bit in September and October, so LELO’s brand-new vibrator arrived just in time. A smaller version of the brand’s bestseller, the SONA 2 Travel promises “intense, toe-curling orgasms” even when you’re far away from home.
So, first impressions of the vibrator — it’s super cute! It comes in two colourways, pink and purple, and is so tiny it fits in the palm of my hand. When switched on, it’s very discreet, buzzing with a teasing murmur and pulsating from time to time.
As the “ultimate sonic clitoral massager for those looking to unlock new heights of pleasure and satisfaction during their journeys”, the SONA 2 Travel is onto something with 12 (!) modes. It combines sonic waves and gentle pulses for an incredible sensory experience, and let me tell you, it really didn’t disappoint when I tried it out. I’ll be throwing my boyfriend away now, thank you. — Charmaine Ng, Editor
For our social content, we often shoot with the iPhone and I’ve had the chance to test out the DJI OSMO 3 on a number of occasions now. The OSMO 3 is a three-axis handheld gimbal for smartphones that can be paired with the DJI Mimo app. The biggest benefit of the gimbal is its ability to stabilise video for smooth and seamless takes. After some tinkering, some interesting features I’ve found so far are activetrack, which automatically follows a moving subject, the zoom toggle, the built-in slow-mo feature, and sport mode which allows you to capture action shots better. Essentially, it can be done with one hand thanks to the intuitive controls. — Aaron Chow, Editor
I was looking for a compact keyboard for my work-from-home set-up and came across the classic Logitech K380 keyboard. Logitech’s range of keyboards is always good so I expected the same from this one. And it doesn’t disappoint!
The size is perfect for my small hands/fingers and the fact that it’s light and compact makes it easier to use. I sometimes put it in my lap as well, making my work-from-home experience even better. I also like that you can pair it up with up to three devices so I can easily switch between my personal laptop and work laptop. Also, did I mention that it barely makes any noise no matter how much I type? Being a writer, a good keyboard is my best friend!
It’s super easy to bring around and doesn’t take up too much space. It also comes in a variety of colours but as usual, I went for the classic black. — Jianne Soriano, Digital Writer