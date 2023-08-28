Best in Gear: Our 4 favourite products we used this month

Always a fan when gear can serve multiple uses, and the NITECORE SL10 is very handy for what I do. I find myself always running out of battery from filming things, so with its 10,000mAh battery, it is more than enough to bring my iPhone back to life. The best part about this battery is that it has a built-in LED panel that is super bright. Since most of the time my battery is running out at night, the light comes in handy for additional lighting to subjects we are filming. The light temperature can be set from 2500K-6300K and has a max output of 800 max lumen.

As a bonus, the entire set comes with a well-built cold shoe mount for actual cameras, and there’s a digital display on the side that reads out how many hours of light are left with the current battery level (70 hours when fully charged). — Ambrose Leung, Editor-in-Chief