Davidoff launches humidor collection with British pop artist Boyarde Messenger

Davidoff has partnered with British pop art artist Boyarde Messenger to launch an ultra-limited Masterpiece humidor collection.

This collection features five of Davidoff’s renowned Dome humidors, each adorned with exceptional artwork created by Boyarde. Adding to the allure, every humidor in the collection comes with specially crafted cigars that are unique to each piece.

Just like fine wine, premium cigars need to be stored in the right environment to reach their full potential in freshness. Recognising the need for a solution accessible to all enthusiasts, Zino Davidoff, the founder of Davidoff, pioneered the first humidor. This innovative device allows cigar lovers to store and preserve their prized collection on a smaller scale, even if they don’t have a dedicated cigar cellar at their disposal.

Building on the tradition of collaborating with artists to bring their unique vision to Davidoff’s humidors, the Davidoff & Boyarde Masterpiece Humidor Collection is a standout collaboration. The Davidoff & Boyarde Masterpiece Humidor Collection showcases the perfect combination of artistry and functionality, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for cigar enthusiasts. With Boyarde’s exceptional artwork adorning the Dome humidors and the specially crafted cigars enhancing the overall experience, this collaboration represents a pinnacle of luxury and creativity in the world of cigars.

For those in Hong Kong, Boyarde has created a special humidor inspired by her time in Belize. This humidor features the artist’s signature-painted leopard in all its stealth and grace. The box is packed with 50 exclusive sticks of Masterpiece Cigars and is priced at HKD 388,000. Those wanting to take a look at the work of art can see it now at the Landmark flagship.

Address: Shop B25, Basement Level, LANDMARK MEN, LANDMARK Atrium, Central