The Nikon Z 8 is the ultimate hybrid camera, launching this May

Nikon calls it a “dream camera for photographers and videographers shooting weddings, portraits, landscapes, indie-films, video productions, wildlife and sports”. Here’s why.

Despite the constant upgrades and new technology, your iPhone camera can only do so much. As an amateur photographer, I’m okay with just my phone, but if you have higher standards than me, then I come with good news. On 25 May, Nikon is launching what it calls the “ultimate hybrid camera” — the Z 8.

A compact follow-up to the Z 9 and a true successor to D850, the new model is a dream camera for both stills and video. It takes 45.7MP stills with burst speeds up to 120 fps and vivid colours, has in-camera 8K UHD video capabilities, features an all-electronic shutter with the world’s least rolling shutter distortion and is highly intelligent with an autofocus with subject detection developed from deep learning.

I’m no camera expert, but even a noob like myself is highly impressed with the Z 8’s features. Not only does it take 45.7MP stills — in RAW, RAW 14 bit, HEIF and JPEG forms — it also comes with blazing fast frame rates from 20fps all the way up to 120fps.

With its Pre-Release Capture mode, the Z 8 records the moments before and after you actually press the shutter release button, saving shots that would otherwise have been missed — just like the live photo function on an iPhone.

Any vloggers out there? The new camera is also able to record internal 8K/60p and 4K/120p videos. This, along with its compact and lightweight structure and compatibility with pro audio systems, allows you to capture important events and daily life flawlessly.

There are a whole bunch of other benefits, including a skin softening portrait mode and impression balance functions — you can tell where my priorities are — but if I pen them all, you’d be reading this article all day. Head over to the official Nikon website to find out more.

The Nikon Z 8 is available for pre-order now, with shipments beginning on 25 May.