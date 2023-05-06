Nothing Tech wins three Red Dot Design Awards for all its current products

It’s almost a year now since the Nothing Phone (1) debuted with its transparent back design and light up Glyph interface LEDs. Having released the Nothing Ear (2) just a couple months back, the London-based firm, Nothing Tech has done it again—by winning a number of accolades at the Red Dot Design Awards.

Nothing Tech claims three wins at the Red Dot Design Awards

Nothing is a consumer tech brand that was founded in 2020 by Carl Pei, a former executive of OnePlus. The company is headquartered in London and specialises in designing and developing innovative products such as Ear (2), Ear (stick), and Phone (1). Nothing has quickly gained recognition in the tech industry for its unique approach to design and engineering, which is evident in its products that seamlessly blend form and function.

Today, the company announced that it has won three Red Dot Design Awards for its entire range of products, cementing its position as a leading player in the tech industry. The awards, which are among the most prestigious global design competitions, recognise outstanding design quality and innovation across various product categories.

Despite being a relatively new player in the tech industry, Nothing has already made waves with its products that challenge conventional design norms and push the boundaries of what is possible with consumer technology. With a growing fan base and a commitment to innovation, Nothing is poised to become a major force in the tech world in the coming years, or months.

The Nothing Phone (2) will hit the shelves soon

According to recent announcements made by Nothing, the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be released in the summer of 2023. Although the company has provided some teaser images of the phone, there is still much that remains unknown about its design and features.

However, what has been confirmed is that the Nothing Phone (2) will include a Snapdragon 8 series chipset, which suggests that this upcoming device will be more premium than its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1). The Snapdragon 8 series chipset is known for its powerful performance capabilities, so it is expected that the Nothing Phone (2) will be a high-end device with top-of-the-line features.

With the use of this powerful chipset, it is also likely that the new phone will come with a higher price tag than its predecessor. Despite not having many details yet, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the Nothing Phone (2) and are excited to see what innovative features and design elements Nothing will include in their next big sequel.

More information about the phone’s features, pricing, and design will be revealed later this year, so stay tuned for updates.

(All images: Courtesy brand)