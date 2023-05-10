Google Pixel 7a: Specifications, features, launch price and other things to expect

The Google Pixel 7a is going to be the next big thing for the tech giant and for good reason. Unlike the Google Pixel Fold, which is going to be the company’s flagship offering for the time being, or the previously announced Google Pixel 7 series, the Pixel 7a will make the famed ‘Pixel experience’ more accessible. An updated design, along with a massive boost in performance and basic features, should make it more appealing than the Pixel 6a. In fact, the Pixel 7a’s specifications could make it tempting for potential iPhone SE buyers to look at it as the more sensible pick.

The Pixel 7a will be announced on May 10 at the Google I/O 2023 event, alongside the Pixel Fold, Android 14 and a host of other announcements. While Google has teased the phone via a tweet, rumours about its design and specification have left almost nothing to the imagination. In fact, we can make safe estimations about the Pixel 7a’s design, chipset, new cameras and battery based on these rumours.

So, on that note, let’s deep dive into the Google Pixel 7a and take a closer look at its rumoured specifications and features.

Google Pixel 7a’s likely specifications

A familiar design

Doesn’t the Pixel 7a look almost identical to the Pixel 7? Based on the leaked renders from Evan Blass, it looks like Google wants to build familiarity with its Pixel 7 lineup. Be it the camera visor on the back or the thicker bezels at the front, the Pixel 7a looks no different than the Pixel 7. There are a few changes though; there’s a light blue model and the rear is (in all likelihood) going to be made of plastic.

Tensor G2 may power it up

Google’s new smartphone will borrow the Tensor G2 chip from the Pixel 7, which should guarantee top-notch performance. The Tensor G2 is also geared for AI performance and will offer a smooth user experience. It also looks like the Titan M2 security chip will be making it to the Pixel 7a, thereby allowing for secure verification methods.

Flashier (pun not intended!) cameras onboard



The Pixel 7a is rumoured to feature a new 64-megapixel Sony sensor for the main camera alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. This new main camera should improve low-light imaging performance and capture superior details. For selfies and video calls, Google will use a 10.8-megapixel camera, nestled inside a small punch-hole cutout in the display.

Smoother display

Yep, Google’s new smartphone will get a 6.1-inch FHD+ resolution OLED display with a refresh rate of… (drum rolls) 90Hz. Compared to the 60Hz display on the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a’s display should be easier on the eyes. Google is also expected to bring the reliable optical fingerprint sensor from the Pixel 7, which should aid with more secure biometric verification.

A sublime Android experience

The Pixel 7a should come with the latest version of Android 13 and Google’s new ‘Material You’ design theme. The phone should also be eligible for the Android 14 update in the near future.

Pixel 7a’s expected price

The Pixel 7a is rumoured to cost as much as the Pixel 6a did during its launch. Hence, at Google I/O 2023, the company could launch this budget-friendly smartphone with a starting price of USD 499. This could help it take on the likes of the Apple iPhone SE, OnePlus 11R and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Evan Blass)

This story first appeared here.