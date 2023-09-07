Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro leaks and rumours: Is this the new iPhone killer?

With Apple announcing the dates for its highly-anticipated launch event to unveil the iPhone 15, it wasn’t surprising to see one of its rivals steal the limelight with another high-profile announcement. Cue Google’s upcoming flagship model.

Within hours of Apple’s invites going out, Google announced its own launch event for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These new Pixel phones will most likely be the last of the high-profile launches in the world of smartphones before Samsung rewinds the clock in February 2024 with the rumoured Galaxy S24 series. Showcasing all of Google’s prowess in smart software and hardware design, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, along with the Pixel 7a, will complete Google’s lineup of smartphones to tackle everything coming from Apple and Samsung over the next year.

As usual, though, you need not wait for the launch event for a glimpse of these upcoming smartphones, thanks to a hefty bunch of Pixel 8 leaks and rumours that have been doing the rounds lately. Information related to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have leaked beyond imagination, revealing almost everything that is there to know about these powerful smartphones. A bold new design, better specifications and superior cameras are expected to be the key selling points for the Pixel 8 lineup.

If these developments have got you excited, do join us as we explore all of the Pixel 8 leaks and rumours leading up to its October 2023 launch.

All the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro leaks we know about

First, let’s talk about that launch date.

The Pixel 8 series is coming in October

Over the past seven generations, we have seen Google usually waiting almost a month after the new iPhones are announced to unveil its own flagship. The tradition continues this year with the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, both of which are launching on October 4. Post the official announcement, Google is most likely to put these Pixel phones on sale within a fortnight across all regions where the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are on sale.

Are the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro designs iterative?

Based on all the leaked renders, it seems that Google is only making mild revisions to the designs we first saw on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Nevertheless, it’s noteworthy that Google’s mild updates include substantial changes, unlike Apple and Samsung which stick to a major design upgrade for years.

The vanilla Pixel 8 will sport a design that’s more akin to the Samsung Galaxy S23’s profile. The rounded corners and a slightly compact chassis give the Pixel 8 a more premium look compared to the Pixel 7, as far as the leaked renders from MySmartPrice suggest. The rear panel changes slightly, flaunting more curves and the iconic Pixel camera visor with a larger dual camera housing.

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, is where the changes are more obvious. Similar to the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro is also a lot curvier around the corners than its predecessors. The camera visor remains but instead of a separate camera lens housing the telephoto camera, Google has put all three cameras inside a single housing. It also appears that there’s a fourth sensor of an unknown kind sitting separately along with the LED flash.

Another substantial change is visible at the front of the Pixel 8 Pro. After sticking to a curved edge display for two years, Google is now embracing the trend of flat displays. The Pixel 8 Pro will now have a flat 6.7-inch display with slim bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

Hence, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro leaks have certainly hinted at the design being an evolution of its predecessors rather than a comprehensive revolution. The design seems more appealing than ever, although your take could be different.

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro’s specifications at a glance

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be a generational leap over the outgoing Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, respectively.

The leaked designs have already revealed changes to the display, with the Pixel 8 boasting a flat 6.2-inch display with slim bezels and rounded corners. Google is expected to use an AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. Rumours also hint at the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro ditching the optical fingerprint sensor in favour of an ultrasonic one.

As for the Pixel 8 Pro, Google is expected to use a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The flat display should allow for slimmer bezels and fewer accidental palm touches.

Ease of tension for Tensor fans

The Google Tensor G3 is expected to come in as an upgrade over the Tensor G2 chip. Other than the improvements in general performance, the Tensor G3 is also expected to offer a boost to AI performance and image processing.

Rumours also suggest that the Tensor G3 will be based on a Samsung Exynos 2200 chip, which means its raw performance will be lesser than most 2023 Android flagships running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. While the standard Pixel 8 will most likely be limited to 8GB RAM, Google is upgrading the RAM capacity to 12GB on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Software full of Pixel goodness

Considering that these phones are made by Google, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be among the first smartphones to run Android 14. You can expect Google to bake in several software enhancements showcased at the Google I/O 2023 such as customisable wallpapers, granular controls over privacy and improvements to the camera app. Leaked adverts also reveal that the Pixel 8 series will feature an ‘Audio Magic Eraser’ mode to eliminate the background noise or voices from videos recorded on the phone’s camera system.

Another crucial upgrade expected on these Pixel 8 devices is the cycle for software support. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are rumoured to be the first Android phones to get five generations of OS upgrades, thereby matching Apple’s commitments to its iPhones with five years of iOS updates.

Google Pixel 8 leaks: What about the camera system?

The Pixel 8 will continue to have mildly upgraded camera hardware. The primary camera is rumoured to use a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor but the ultra-wide camera will continue using the 12-megapixel IMX386 sensor, albeit with a wider angle lens. The front camera will use the same 10.8-megapixel camera we saw on the Pixel 7 series.

The Pixel 8 Pro will also use the newer 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor for the main camera, a newer 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 sensor for the ultrawide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom.

Let’s talk about the battery

Battery life on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro has been a sore point for consumers and it looks like things will continue to stay that way. Based on the Google Pixel 8 leaks, the battery capacities will largely remain unchanged on both variants. The Pixel 8 will continue to have a battery capacity somewhat similar to 4,400mAh, while a 5,000mAh battery will keep the Pixel 8 Pro lit up. The wired charging speeds are expected to improve though, with the Pixel 8 having a peak charging speed of 24W and the Pixel 8 Pro supporting up to 27W wired fast charging. Both phones will support 12W wireless charging.

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro’s expected prices

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will up the game for Google in terms of pricing this year. The Google Pixel 8 leaks are indicative of the Pixel 8 carrying a starting price of EUR 874 in Europe for the base variant with 128GB storage. That amounts to SGD 1,276, which could make the Pixel 8 pricier than the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the upcoming iPhone 15.

The Pixel 8 Pro is now expected to have a starting price of EUR 1,235 (approximately SGD 1,803). This kind of pricing will pitch the Pixel 8 Pro as a direct competitor to the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

