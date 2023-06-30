Feel the magic with these cool Harry Potter spells for your Android phone

Every 90s kid, at some point, was obsessed with the wizarding world of Harry Potter. But despite trying all the spells on our siblings, we failed to cast any kind of magic. However, with Google Assistant for Android phones, casting Harry Potter spells is now possible.

We may not be living in J.K. Rowling’s magical universe, but thanks to technology we do now have the ability to cast spells using an Android phone by saying a couple of commands. Let us see how.

Try these Harry Potter spells on your Android phones now for some magic

Android’s virtual concierge called Google Assistant can cast a few out-of-the-box spells to perform small functions on your phone. It can also learn some spells it doesn’t know quicker than the time Harry Potter spent at Hogwarts as well.

Lumos

Every Harry Potter fan has, at least once, tried turning their lights on by saying Lumos or Lumos Maxima. While the Harry Potter spell may not have worked on your home appliances, it will surely work on your Android phone. Just wake up Google Assistant and say ‘Lumos’ and your phone’s flashlight will turn on.

Nox

As much as we would want to use a wand to cast a Harry Potter spell on the phone, your voice is enough to activate different functions on your Android phone. The counter-spell for Lumos is Nox, and Google Assistant will turn off your flashlight.

Silencio

The Silencing Charm called Silencio was used by the wizards of Hogwarts to make a victim temporarily mute. The silencing Harry Potter spell on Android phones will turn the media volume to zero per cent while summoning the volume slider to make further adjustments.

Accio

Another cool Harry Potter spell that you can use is Accio. This summoning charm can be used to open basically any app. All you have to say is “Ok Google, Accio + name of the app”. While this feature is not in-built in the system, you can add this command through the “Routines” feature on your phone.

Aparecium

The aparecium spell was used by Harry Potter and his friends to reveal secret written messages. You can use the spell to read unread text messages. This feature is also not in-built in the OS system, hence you can add this command through the “Routines” feature on your phone.

Muffliato

The Muffliato Charm (Muffliato) was used to fill the ears of any person with an annoying buzzing sound. This Harry Potter spell can be used on your Android phone to prevent others from hearing your conversation, hence muting your notifications. Just like the above two features, this spell charm is also not in-built into the OS system.

All Images: IMDb