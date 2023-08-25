Add multiple links to your Instagram bio with these quick and easy steps

Gone are the days when Instagram was merely used as a photo-sharing app, thanks to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s constant quest to incorporate new features. The social media platform is now a money-making machine, with creators, online businesses and even well-established brands minting millions by luring audiences through marketing campaigns. Influencing has been made easier with Instagram’s updates, one of which allows you to decorate your bio with multiple links. After all, you can’t fit your expansive Instagram presence into just one ‘link in bio’!

Maybe you’ve just dropped a new video on your budding YouTube channel, want to direct your followers to an e-commerce site to promote a brand or simply lead them to your blog post – there’s so much happening on your account. Thankfully, you can now add up to five links in your Instagram bio – one of the most requested features Zuckerberg finally introduced in 2023. Let’s take you through some quick and easy steps to exercise this feature!

Here’s how you can add multiple links to your Instagram bio

Go to your Instagram profile and tap on the ‘Edit Profile’ option

Tap ‘Add Link’ and then go to the ‘Add external link’ option

Fill in the required fields of URL and Title and click done

Follow the same process by further tapping the ‘Add external link’ option

These links won’t have any special customisation options like small icons and will open inside the Instagram app itself.

How to use ‘Linktree’ for Instagram

If you don’t want to clutter your bio with multiple links (which can honestly appear shabby), you have to try ‘Linktree’. With the social media tool, you can simply add one URL that branches out to five other links. Cool, right? While the usage of this third-party app has reduced since Instagram has given users direct access, you can still give it a go to make your bio look more appealing.

Visit Linktree’s website and create an account. You can select your username to build your customised URL and further select either their free plan or any of the paid plans.

Go to the Admin page, select ‘Add New Link’ and start adding URLs to your Linktree.

You can also choose from a variety of themes for your Linktree, whichever represents your brand or content best. You can also link your other social media handles to Linktree by going to ‘Settings’ and selecting ‘Social Links’.

While editing your Linktree, you can also see a preview on the screen.

Once your URL is ready, select share or simply copy it to be pasted on Instagram.

Head over to your Instagram profile, select the ‘Edit Profile’ option and paste your Linktree in the ‘Add Links’ section. Voila, it’s done!

Hope this guide helps you make the most of your Instagram bio!

(Hero image credit: Georgia de Lotz/ Unsplash)

(Feature image credit: Jakob Owens/ Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I add links to my Instagram bio?

Go to your Instagram profile and select the ‘Edit Profile’ option. Tap on ‘Add Link’ to insert the URLs of your choice.

How do I add multiple links to one link?

You can use the ‘Linktree’ tool to combine multiple links into one URL.

Does Instagram allow links in the bio?

Yes, you can add up to five links in your Instagram bio.

How do you make a Linktree on Instagram?

Sign up on the ‘Linktree’ website, customise your URL, add whichever links you want to and simply copy this URL to your Instagram bio.