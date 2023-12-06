Wondering how to change your name on Facebook? Checkout these easy ways

With its easy and straightforward interface, Facebook is loved by people across generations – the technical noobs and the tech-savvy boomers alike. How else do you justify 2.9 billion active monthly users fulfilling their social needs via the platform? Whether you’re a seasoned Facebook user or a newbie, there comes a time when you want to update your basic profile information like your name. From updating your name after marriage or divorce and incorporating your maiden name to switching to a nickname from your real name – there are several reasons that might require you to do so. We’ve curated an easy guide on how to change your name on Facebook.

Everything to know about Facebook’s name change policy

Facebook prefers that users’ profile includes the name they go by on an everyday basis or most identify with. It could be your legal name or a variation of that name. However, if Facebook thinks your name is unusual, it might ask you to provide a copy of an official ID or document for confirmation. Facebook names cannot include the following:

Symbols, numbers, unusual capitalization, repeating characters, or punctuation

Professional, religious, or any other titles

Characters from more than one language (for example, mixing non-western characters with English or French characters)

Words/ phrases

Offensive words

Whatever name you choose, just make sure you identify with among friends and family. In case you don’t adhere to Facebook’s name-changing and identity guidelines, you’re locked out of the platform until you provide an official document and complete the identity verification process. Choosing a name that matches an ID or document helps you regain access to your account.

Another important thing to note is that you can only change your Facebook name once every 60 days. So, if you’re planning to induce some humour by switching to something absurd, you must live with it for two months.

How to change your name on Facebook via the mobile app

Open the Facebook app and tap the menu icon on the bottom right (for iPhones) or the top right (for Android).

Go to the ‘settings & privacy’ option and choose ‘settings’.

From here, visit the Meta Accounts Centre section at the top and click on ‘see more in accounts centre’.

Go to ‘profiles’ and tap on the profile whose name you want to change.

Tap the ‘name option’, make the changes and click ‘Review Change’. Your display name will be changed.

How to change your name on Facebook via desktop

Open your Facebook account and tap on the dropdown arrow in the top right-hand corner.

Go to the ‘settings & privacy’ option and choose ‘settings’.

You’ll see the ‘Meta Accounts Centre’. Under this section, tap on ‘See more in the Accounts Centre’.

Select the profile whose name you want to change. After updating it with a new name, click on ‘Review Change’.

How to add a name or nickname to your existing name

If your friends and family members fondly call you by a nickname, you can add it to the existing name on your Facebook profile. Here’s how to do it:

Go to the menu icon on Facebook, tap ‘Settings & Privacy’, then Settings.

Go to the ‘See more in Accounts Center’ and then ‘Profiles’.

Select the profile you want to make changes to. Then tap ‘Name’ and select ‘Manage other names’.

Choose the name type – nickname, maiden name, married name, alternate spelling etc. Enter the name and tap save.

