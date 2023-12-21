Want to create or join a WhatsApp Channel? Here’s your ultimate guide

With WhatsApp’s newly rolled out ‘Channel’ feature, you can easily connect with a larger audience and influence them to engage with your brand. The one-way broadcast tool offers a simple and reliable way to get news, information, and announcements from creators, businesses, and organisations spanning various fields. This game-changing concept has been rolled out in over 150 countries, with the Meta-owned platform gradually introducing new features. Excited about trying the new marketing tool? Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to create, join and use WhatsApp Channels.

Before trying out the feature, make sure your WhatsApp is updated to the latest version. All private users can use the regular WhatsApp App to create a WhatsApp channel. Meanwhile, businesses can leverage the feature through the WhatsApp Business App.

If your WhatsApp is up to date and you still don’t see the feature, it’s likely that you don’t have access to it since the platform hasn’t rolled it out in every country. In such a case, join the waitlist to be notified when WhatsApp Channels is available to you.

Why should you use WhatsApp Channels?

Stay updated : Users find channels filtered according to their country. It helps one stay aware of the latest news, promotions, and updates from their go-to sources.

: Users find channels filtered according to their country. It helps one stay aware of the latest news, promotions, and updates from their go-to sources. Privacy : With end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp Channels ensure your conversations remain private.

: With end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp Channels ensure your conversations remain private. Feedback mechanism : Users have the option of giving their verdict on the content via emojis. Don’t worry, the emoji you reacted with won’t be visible to other followers.

: Users have the option of giving their verdict on the content via emojis. Don’t worry, the emoji you reacted with won’t be visible to other followers. Customisation: You can choose which channels to join and tailor your experience based on your interests.

Create a WhatsApp Channel with these easy steps

The feature is available on both Android and iOS. Before creating the channel, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your device.

After this, open WhatsApp and tap on the ‘Channels’ tab in your chat list. If it’s not there, just be patient and wait for it to roll out in your region.

Tap ‘Create Channel’ and select the name and profile picture. You can also give a brief description of your channel to users. And it’s done!

Once your channel has been created, you can invite subscribers by sharing the channel’s link or QR code on your social media.

It’s now time to start sharing content!

How to join a WhatsApp Channel?

On your WhatsApp, go to the ‘Updates’ tab and scroll all the way down.

You can either check out the suggested Channels list or click on the ‘Explore More’ option to navigate through the most active, popular and new channels on the block. Furthermore, tap the ‘+’ icon next to ‘Channels’ > tap on ‘Find Channels’ and manually type the one you want to join.

Once you’ve found the channel of your liking, hit the Follow button. That’s all.

Some important WhatsApp Channel guidelines

WhatsApp has laid down some strict rules regarding the use of channels. The platform has the right to take action against channels that don’t adhere to the following guidelines:

Do not share illegal/ false/ misleading content or engage in any kind of illegal activity.

Don’t share content that could become a potential threat to public or personal safety, incite violence or harassment, and encourage suicide or self-injury.

Respect copyrights and trademarks while sharing media.

Don’t indulge in fraudulent activities scams or exploit users.

Keep the content age-appropriate for the user base. Don’t use excessively violent or graphic imagery or explicit content.

(Hero image credit: Whatsapp)

(Feature image credit: Anton/ Pexels)

