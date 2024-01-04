Want to edit your Instagram post after it’s published? Follow these steps

Great filters and effects, well-angled photos, quirky captions, trending hashtags, and more – curating an Instagram post takes a LOT of effort. And after finally posting that perfectly crafted post or reel, you realise something’s off! Many of us have gone through that sinking feeling of forgetting to include some important details and edits to our content before publishing it on Instagram. But don’t worry, the platform does not set anything in stone and lets us make some post-publishing touch-ups. If you think your published Instagram post could use an edit or two, let’s take you through the easy steps to do so.

Whether it’s a caption typo error, a wrongly tagged person, enhancing the photo quality, experimenting with filters or updating the post altogether – there are several reasons why you might want to edit a post after posting it. Editing posts on Instagram is super simple! However, there are only certain things that can be altered while a handful can’t be tampered with. Here’s your complete guide to editing your Instagram content after posting.

Edit your published Instagram post with these easy steps

Go to your Instagram profile and select the post you wish to edit.

Tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the post and select ‘edit’ from the drop-down menu.

Choose any of the items you’re allowed to edit (photo tags, alt text, location, caption, removing an image).

Once you’ve made the changes, tap the ‘done’ or ‘save’ button.

The edited version of your post will now be displayed.

Here’s what you can and cannot edit

What can you edit in a published post?

Caption

Location

Hashtags

Tagged people

Instagram alt text

Instagram reel cover: Simply tap the three-dot menu of the desired reel and select ‘ edit cover’. Choose the new image from your device, adjust or resize and click ‘done’.

What can you not edit in a published post?

Published photos : Selected the wrong filter, didn’t adjust the image or uploaded the wrong image altogether? If that’s the case, you’ll have to delete your post and curate a new one. However, YOU CAN delete a photo(s) if your post consists of multiple pictures.

: Selected the wrong filter, didn’t adjust the image or uploaded the wrong image altogether? If that’s the case, you’ll have to delete your post and curate a new one. However, YOU CAN delete a photo(s) if your post consists of multiple pictures. Adding images to an existing post

This is your sign to always double-check your images, videos, and reels before publishing to avoid Instagram mishaps!

(Hero and feature image credit: cottonbro studio/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can you edit Instagram posts after posting?

Yes, you can edit certain aspects of your Instagram post after publishing it. These include photo tags, alt text, location and caption.

Can you edit the Instagram post order?

No, you can’t edit the Instagram post order.

How do I edit a thread post?

Click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the post, and then click Edit. Once you’ve made the changes, select ‘update’ or ‘done’.

Can you edit Instagram text after posting?

You can edit the captions of already published Instagram posts.