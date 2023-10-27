Here’s how you can hide likes and view counts on Instagram

Thanks to the unbridled consumption of social media, many of us have started basing our self-worth on the number of likes and views we get on Instagram. The make-believe online world has us falling prey to other people’s whims and fancies, with many adolescents and young adults constantly seeking validation based on how well they’re faring online. To improve a user’s experience on Instagram, as well as to shift the focus to content rather than popularity, Instagram rolled out a feature that allows users to hide their likes and view counts on their profile.

While hiding Instagram likes and views is beneficial for some people, others stand annoyed as knowing the popularity of a reel gives a sense of what’s trending and popular on the platform. Whatever it is, the platform gives you an open choice to exercise this vanity metric or not. Instagram allows you to not only hide likes on your posts but also stop seeing the likes on other Instagram accounts so there’s less comparison online.

If you also want to ease your browsing experience on Instagram, here’s your step-by-step guide to hiding likes and views on your and others’ posts. Keep reading!

How to hide likes on other users’ Instagram posts

If you simply want to enjoy good content curated for you irrespective of the likes and views it gets, try this option. By activating it, you’ll be able to hide like counts on all posts in your feed. Let’s go through the steps:

On your Instagram profile, select the three-line menu in the top right corner.

Go to ‘settings and privacy’.

Scroll down and you’ll see a ‘what you see’ subsection.

Select the ‘like count’ option under this section and turn on ‘hide like count’.

The number of likes on posts and reels from other accounts is successfully hidden from you now.

How to hide likes and view counts for your own Instagram posts

You can also change the like and view count settings for your own posts on Instagram. Instagram makes it super convenient for you to turn off likes and views even before you publish your post. You don’t even have to do it for every post if you don’t want to. The platform gives you full control to hide or display likes and views for each post as you like. You can hide the numbers before the post goes live and even after uploading it. Here’s how to go about it:

How to hide likes and views before your Instagram post goes live

Add photos/ videos and proceed to upload it like you usually do.

At the final screen before posting, you’ll see an ‘advanced settings’ option at the bottom.

Tap on it and turn on the toggle button next to ‘Hide like and view counts on this post’.

Go back after making the changes and proceed with uploading your post. The likes/ views will now be hidden.

How to hide likes and views of an already published post

Open the post whose likes and views you want to hide.

Tap on the three horizontal dots in the top right corner.

You’ll get a pop-up with one of the options being ‘Hide like count’. Tap on it and you’re done!

(Hero and feature image credit: cottonbro studio/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do you hide views and likes on Instagram?

Instagram’s settings allow users to not only hide likes and views on their own posts but also stop seeing the likes of other accounts.

Can I hide likes on my Instagram posts?

Yes, you can hide likes on your Instagram posts using the platform’s advanced settings.