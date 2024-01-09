Here’s how to lock your Facebook profile in three easy steps

Facebook still remains the largest social media platform globally with 3.03 billion monthly active users worldwide, many of which are notorious stalkers. From your overseas gossip-mongering aunt and obsessive ex to that situationship you just ghosted – several stalkers constantly gaze at your social media to keep track of your life. This is exactly why Facebook introduced the ‘Profile Lock’ feature to enhance privacy on its platform. This relatively new safety feature gives you control over who sees your profile data and for whom it stays restricted. A locked Facebook profile is like a brick wall for strangers, as they can’t get past any of your vital information, photos or content shared on the platform. Want to make yourself inaccessible to prying eyes? Our guide lays out the easy steps on how to lock your Facebook profile.

Locking profiles allows users to apply multiple existing privacy settings and some new features to their Facebook accounts. The Facebook lock feature became all the more important after the platform faced the biggest data leak in history back in 2020, when hackers from Bangladesh and Vietnam corrupted the whole privacy system. Data of millions of Facebook users was stolen, raising serious concerns. The feature negates the ability of such groups from abusing the platform again and stealing data from users across the globe. Here’s how to exercise it:

What happens when you lock your Facebook profile?

Only your friends can see all the photos/ posts/ stories on your profile.

Your profile picture and cover photo are visible to only your friends.

Only a part of your ‘About Info’ will be visible to everyone in your profile.

Locking your profile will NOT impact your friend request settings. Anyone can send you a friend request.

The messaging feature also remains undisturbed. Anyone can message you, however, you can always restrict random users not on your friend list.

Any public post shared on your Facebook profile in the past will be changed to ‘Friends’. So only people on your list can view them.

Profile review and tag review will be activated.

How to lock your Facebook profile using the app?

Open your Facebook profile and tap the three-dot menu next to the ‘Edit Profile’ option.

Select the ‘Lock Profile’ option from the menu.

Facebook will give you the guidelines about the profile lock feature. To confirm your decision, click on the ‘Lock your profile’ option on the page. It’s done!

To unlock your Facebook profile, follow the same steps and select the ‘Unlock Profile’ option from the three-dot menu.

How to lock your Facebook profile using the website?

Go to the Facebook website and open your profile.

Tap on the three-dot menu next to the ‘Edit Profile’ option and click ‘Lock profile’ from the drop-down.

A new window will open, giving you the option to lock the profile. Tap on it and your account is locked!

Follow the same steps to unlock your profile by selecting the ‘Unlock profile’ option from the three-dot menu.

Hope this feature helps you against lingering strangers and stalkers!

(Hero image credit: tirachard/ Freepik)

(Feature image credit: Freepik)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can you lock your Facebook profile?

Yes, Facebook has a ‘Lock Profile’ option to help you keep your account private.

Why don’t I have the lock profile option on Facebook?

The feature hasn’t been rolled out universally. So, if you don’t see this option, it’s mostly not available in your country.

Why do people lock their Facebook profiles?

To protect themselves from unwanted strangers/ stalkers as well as avoid any data theft by hackers.

In what countries is the lock profile available?