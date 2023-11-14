Here’s how to permanently delete or deactivate a Facebook account

Watching funny dog videos on a loop, stalking your distant relative who recently got married or gazing at those celebrity gossip columns till 3 am in the morning – social media addiction is real. While it’s okay to stay connected with your friends, family and what’s happening in the community, most of us end up in a vicious scrolling cycle that spells doom. For others, data scandals and privacy issues that come with social media are a nightmare. Facebook continues to remain one of the most popular communication platforms, boasting around three billion monthly active users as of the second quarter of 2023, according to Statista. Naturally, sometimes things can get too overwhelming and it’s okay to cut the noise for a while. If you’ve also decided to take that much-needed break from Facebook, let’s tell you how to permanently delete or deactivate your account.

Whatever your reason for ditching Facebook, you should know that deleting or deactivating your account is really simple. If you’re breaking up with Facebook for good, it’s better to permanently delete your account. Meanwhile, if you just want to take a break without deleting your information and existence from the platform – deactivate instead. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

How to delete or deactivate a Facebook account

Open the Facebook app and tap on your profile icon in the lower right corner.

Select ‘Settings’ icon in the top right corner and go to ‘Meta Accounts Centre’.

Go to ‘Personal details’, select ‘Account ownership and control’ and further choose from ‘Deactivation or deletion’ based on your need.

If you select the deactivate option, Facebook will ask you to re-enter your password and proceed. Meanwhile, if you choose to delete your account, the app will ask you the reasons for doing so, give you a reminder to copy over your information, save your posts in the archive and more. Finally, enter your password and go ahead with the deletion.

What happens when you delete your Facebook account?

Facebook’s help centre has given clear directives as to what happens when you delete your account. These include:

You cannot reactivate your account.

Your profile, photos, posts, videos, and everything else you’ve added will be permanently deleted. You can’t retrieve anything.

You can’t use Facebook Messenger any longer.

Some information like the messages you’ve sent to your friends may still be visible to them after you delete your account. The copies of your messages will be stored in your friends’ inbox.

You can’t use a Facebook login for other apps you may have signed up for with your Facebook account.

What happens when you deactivate your Facebook account?

If you temporarily deactivate your account, here’s what will happen:

Your Facebook profile won’t be visible to others.

Your photos, posts and videos won’t be deleted.

You’ll still be able to use Facebook Messenger and your contacts can message you.

Facebook Login for your other apps, like Spotify, Pinterest or Games will still be viable.

You can come back whenever you want.

Cancelling your account deletion

If you’ve impulsively deleted your account and want to reverse your decision, don’t worry! There’s still a chance. If it has been less than 30 days since you initiated the deletion process, you can cancel it. Post 30 days, however, your account and all your information will be permanently deleted and there’s no coming back. Follow these steps to cancel your account deletion:

Log into your Facebook account within 30 days of initiating deletion.

Select ‘Cancel Deletion’.

(Hero image credit: Alexander Shatov/ Unsplash)

(Feature image credit: Solen Feyissa/ Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I permanently delete my Facebook account?

In your Facebook settings, go to ‘Meta Accounts Centre’ > ‘Personal details’ > ‘Account ownership and control’. From here you can choose either the deactivate or delete account option.

How do I delete my Facebook account without a password?

If you want to request Facebook to delete your account without a password, contact them using the email or phone number associated with the account. Explain how you don’t have access to this account anymore.