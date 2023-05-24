Here’s how you can recover your deleted Instagram account

In the day and age of social media, many of us are plagued by Instagram addiction. Those endless scrolling and stalking Instagram sessions devoid you of the pleasantries of real life, and you finally muster the courage to delete the app. While some of you might stick to your social media detox resolve, most people can’t starve themselves of Instagram and want their accounts restored. So, how does one recover a deleted Instagram account?

Instagram gives users two options to get off the app – either by disabling or deleting it. While deletion is the long-term alternative, there are still slight chances of recovery when done timely. So, please sit back and relax as we take you through the easy steps to get access to your deleted Instagram account.

What happens when you delete your Instagram account?

When you delete your Instagram account, everything in your profile from photos, videos and comments to followers and likes will be permanently removed. Since all your information gets removed, Instagram suggests you download a copy of this data beforehand.

The social media giant still leaves scope for you to access your credentials, provided you do it within 30 days of the app deletion. After the 30-day window is over, your account is gone for good!

Follow these steps to recover your deleted Instagram account

If you’ve recently deleted your Instagram handle, here’s how you can retrieve it:

Open the Instagram app Enter your username and password for logging in An Instagram pop-up reading ‘Want to keep using this account?’ will flash on your screen. Select the ‘keep account’ option to enable your profile.

In case you’ve exceeded the 30-day window, you’ll be shown a message stating, ‘account not found’. This means your Instagram account as well as your data has gone forever.

How to recover accounts disabled by Instagram?

Instagram can also suspend or disable users’ accounts for several reasons. This could be due to mass reporting of your account or content, incessant posting without taking a break, violation of community guidelines, log-in using multiple IP addresses and devices or an unintentional deletion by the platform.

If you’re facing a comparable situation, here’s an uncomplicated way to recover your account:

Launch the web browser on your laptop or phone If you’ve transgressed Instagram’s community rules, click on this URL, fill in the required details and submit your form. If your account has been disabled for repeat intellectual property violations or for sharing fraudulent or misleading content, click on this URL, fill in the required information and submit the form. The Instagram support team will get back to you within 48 hours of submitting the form. They will further reveal the instructions to be followed for your account recovery.

Instagram usually mails you a secret code and instructions that help them confirm your identity. Here’s what you have to do in response to their mail:

Use A4 size fresh white paper. Write down your entire name, Instagram username as well as the secret code provided. Take a clear and steady photo of yourself holding this sheet. Respond to the mail by attaching this picture in JPEG format.

The account restoration process usually takes two to three days. Instagram will send you a recovery link to get back your disabled or suspended account.

Conclusion

If the aforementioned methods don’t work for you, the chances of getting your account back are very bleak. Well, don’t be disheartened and make a fresh start with a new ID. The same e-mail ID can be used for creating a new account. And if you’re lucky, you might even get back your old username.

(Hero image credit: Tofros.com/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: Geri Tech/ Pexels)