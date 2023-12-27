Transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone with these easy steps

WhatsApp contains some of our most treasured memories, important work and family groups, some essential corporate information and whatnot. And God forbid if you lose all your WhatsApp backup, all hell breaks loose. Making sure that your WhatsApp chats and media are backed up is very important especially when you’re switching to a new device. Transferring your data is a seamless process if both your devices are operating on the same system. However, things get confusing when you’re shifting from an Android to an iOS device. In this article, we’ll show you how to easily transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone.

Unfortunately, WhatsApp does not have any in-built method to easily transfer data across operating systems. But thankfully, there are some workarounds to this as well. Here’s a step-by-step guide to ease your confusion.

How to transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone

Before getting started with the transfer process, make sure that the iPhone is brand new or has been reset. Additionally, both your Android and iOS devices should be plugged into a power source and connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Android users can use the ‘Move to iOS‘ application for transferring their data to the new iOS device. However, please note that WhatsApp’s payment and call history data will NOT get transferred. Follow these steps to shift your data successfully:

Install the ‘Move to iOS’ application on your Android device and follow the prompts appearing on the screen.

A code will be displayed on your iPhone. Enter the code on your Android device when prompted.

Press ‘continue’ and follow the additional prompts.

On the ‘Transfer Data’ screen, tap ‘WhatsApp’ and then press ‘Start’. WhatsApp will now prepare data for export, and you’ll be logged out of your Android phone once the data is prepared.

Click ‘Next’ to go back to the “Move to iOS” app. Then, tap ‘Continue’ and wait for the app to confirm that the transfer is complete.

From the App Store, download the latest version of WhatsApp. Log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Click on the ‘Start’ prompt when it appears and let the process get completed.

Once the activation process is complete, all your WhatsApp data will be visible on the new iPhone.

Key points to remember

The transferred data will not be stored in cloud storage until you create an iCloud backup. So, make sure you do that!

Your Android device will still have all the data unless you delete WhatsApp or reset your phone.

WhatsApp can’t see the data you transfer. It is all encrypted.

While personal messages can be transferred, peer-to-peer payment messages and call history will not be displayed on the iOS device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I move WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone?

The best way to move WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone is via the ‘Move to iOS’ application.

How do I restore WhatsApp chats from Google Drive backup on an iPhone?

For iPhone users, it’s impossible to restore WhatsApp from Google Drive to iPhone. However, you can resort to third-party tools like Tenorshsare iCareFone Transfer and more to successfully restore the data.

How do I transfer my WhatsApp to my new iPhone with the same number?

Go to WhatsApp settings on your old iPhone, select ‘Chats’ and tap on ‘Transfer chats to iPhone’. Tap the ‘Start’ button to commence the transfer process. Meanwhile, install WhatsApp on your new iPhone and register your WhatsApp number. Tap ‘continue’. From your new iPhone, scan the QR code displayed on your old device. Once the scan is complete, click ‘Next’ button on your new phone. Enter your name and continue setting up WhatsApp on the new device.

Can I transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone without a factory reset?

Transferring WhatsApp messages from an Android to an iPhone is tricky due to the difference in data storage formats. However, there are third-party software and apps to help with the process.