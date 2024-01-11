Blocked someone out of anger? Here’s how you can unblock them on Instagram

We’ve all had altercations and nasty arguments with our friends or partners while interacting on social media, and before you know it, either of you block the other person in a fit of rage. When people are getting on your nerves, the block feature acts as the best option to keep someone from seeing your posts, and stories or incessantly texting you. However, when things calm down, you might want to change your mind. Here’s an easy guide on how to unblock someone on Instagram.

There are multiple ways to unblock people on Instagram. You can unblock people through both their profile and the ‘blocked accounts’ list. This can be done on any computer, iPhone or Android device.

Things to keep in mind before blocking a user

When you block a user, it will block their account, any other existing account they may have or new accounts they create in the future.

Their likes and comments will be removed from your photos/ videos. Unblocking won’t restore their previous likes and comments.

A blocked user won’t be able to mention your username or tag you.

Your Instagram DMs with the user will remain in your inbox, but you won’t be able to message them.

If you don’t want to exercise the block feature, you can always restrict their account, remove them as a follower or block them from commenting on your posts.

How to unblock a user on Instagram via their profile?

On the Instagram app, go to the search tab and enter the name of the user you wish to unblock.

On their profile, you’ll see an ‘unblock’ button next to the ‘message’ button.

Select ‘unblock’ again to confirm your choice.

How to unblock someone via Instagram’s ‘blocked accounts’ list?

Go to your Instagram profile and tap the hamburger menu in the top right corner.

Select ‘settings and privacy’ and scroll down to select the ‘blocked’ option.

Find the user you wish to unblock and tap the ‘unblock’ button next to their name. Select ‘unblock’ again to confirm your choice.

What happens after you unblock someone?

They will be able to find you on Instagram again.

They can see your posts, stories (given you’ve accepted their follow request, or your account is public).

The user will be able to follow you again.

They can message you via Instagram DMs.

(Hero image credit: jannoon028/ Freepik)

(Feature image credit: Vectonauta/ Freepik)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I find someone I blocked on Instagram?

To find a blocked user on Instagram, you can either search their profile via the search bar or go to the ‘blocked accounts’ list.

Can you unblock someone on Instagram after you’ve blocked them?

Yes, there are multiple ways to unblock someone after you’ve blocked them. However, if the user has also blocked you or deleted their account, you won’t be able to do so.

Why can’t I unblock someone on Instagram?

It’s likely that they’ve deleted their account or blocked you.

How long does it take to unblock someone on Instagram?

Unblocking someone on Instagram is very easy and takes only a few minutes.