Instagram not letting you post? Check out the most-common reasons and quick fixes

Imagine spending countless hours fine-tuning your photos, videos, and reels to make them ‘Insta-worthy’, only to encounter a pop-up saying, ‘You can’t post now’ or ‘Cannot publish post’. Frustrating, right? Just like how we all try to build a perfect and flawless online image, the Instagram team is also working day and night to offer its 2 billion-plus users a peachy-keen and hassle-free experience. However, it’s not as easy as it seems, and Instagram often comes crashing down due to heavy user traffic. Can’t blame anyone, we’re all trapped in the vicious cycle of scrolling! There are many such errors that hinder Instagram’s functions, causing the app to prevent your posts from uploading successfully. If you’re facing this issue, there’s absolutely nothing to worry about!

Facing errors while uploading an Instagram post is a lot more common than you think. There are a host of reasons why your Instagram post won’t go through – it could be breaking the community guidelines, you might be sharing copyright content or using an outdated app version or just facing a poor internet connection. For a problem as multifaceted as this, the solutions are also multiple.

We’ve curated a detailed guide listing the most common reasons why Instagram won’t let you post, alongside some quick and easy fixes to get you out of this rut. Keep reading!

Reasons why Instagram won’t let you post

If you get an error message while posting on Instagram, the most common reasons behind that can be:

Your post breaches Instagram’s community guidelines : The platform has put in place stringent policies that govern the content being shared. Nudity, sexually explicit as well as violence-promoting content will not be posted.

: The platform has put in place stringent policies that govern the content being shared. Nudity, sexually explicit as well as violence-promoting content will not be posted. Your account is temporarily blocked or banned from posting : Indulging in a bot-like, spammy behaviour like mass following/ unfollowing, incessantly liking/ commenting on posts and more will land you in trouble.

: Indulging in a bot-like, spammy behaviour like mass following/ unfollowing, incessantly liking/ commenting on posts and more will land you in trouble. Bad Internet connection : Check your network before going ahead with posting.

: Check your network before going ahead with posting. You’re using an outdated version of Instagram : Sometimes, Instagram users face bugs and errors when they aren’t using the updated version.

: Sometimes, Instagram users face bugs and errors when they aren’t using the updated version. Your Instagram cache is full: When the app’s cache files on your device are full, it slows down the device’s functioning and you won’t be able to carry on the basic activities.

When the app’s cache files on your device are full, it slows down the device’s functioning and you won’t be able to carry on the basic activities. Heavy traffic: Due to heavy user traffic on Instagram, sometimes the app’s server stops working. At that time, you can’t post any content for no fault of yours. Once the server restarts, you can go back to normal functioning.

Instagram post error: Quick and easy fixes

Below are some easy solutions that will help you fix the Instagram posting error. Take a look:

Restart your device

The easiest yet often overlooked solution that fixes several minor issues is a device restart. This will clear up internet glitches, problems with cache and more.

Ensure Instagram’s server is working

In case of unexpected heavy traffic, maintenance, or security updates, Instagram’s servers get blocked. While you can’t fix this issue, you can at least know that the problem is at Instagram’s end. Websites like downdetector give you the latest worldwide user reports regarding Instagram’s server. In case of an outage, you’ll see a spike in the reports which means the server’s most likely down. Try uploading again after a few hours!

Check your file size

Instagam supports certain sizes and resolutions and anything beyond that will be met with an error pop-up. For photos, the maximum resolution you can use is 1936 x 1936 pixels. Whereas the videos should be under 1920 x 1080 pixels and within 3 to 60 seconds in length. So, make sure you reduce the file size before uploading.

Clear the Instagram cache on your device

If the cache files have taken up all of your device’s memory, it’s time to declutter. These unnecessary files slow down your device and even prevent the app from working. To clear your Instagram cache, follow these steps:

– Open the settings in your device and go to ‘apps’

– Find the Instagram app, go to ‘storage and cache’ and press ‘clear cache’

You can also delete and reinstall the app if this option isn’t available on your device.

Update or reinstall the app

Updating Instagram to the latest version fixes most of the in-app issues promptly. Uninstalling and reinstalling the app also fixes pesky glitches and bugs in the app. Uninstalling not only removes the app, but also deletes any corrupted data that might be associated with it. Once you return to the app, the issues will most likely be solved.

Disable the ‘data saver’ mode

The ‘data saver’ feature on Instagram helps you use less data on the app. But this can also prohibit you from posting good-quality images or videos, which is why disabling it might resolve posting issues.

– Go to the app’s settings and press ‘account’

– Tap ‘Cellular data use’ (for Android) or ‘Data usage’ (for iPhone)

– Toggle off the option and you’re done.

Ensure Instagram has the necessary permissions

If you haven’t given Instagram access to certain permissions, it may be unable to process your post. To check the app permissions for Instagram, follow these steps:

– Go to your device settings and tap on ‘apps and notifications’

– Select Instagram and tap ‘permissions’

– Enable the storage and camera permissions if you haven’t.

Get rid of third-party apps

We recommend you not use any third-party apps to increase your visibility on the platform. By engaging in spam activities, these apps often make you look like a bot and Instagram’s likely to suspend your account. Remove these apps from your device and see if you can upload your content error-free.

Report the problem

If the aforementioned ways don’t resolve your problem, it’s time to contact the Instagram team. To report an issue, follow these steps:

– Go to the app’s settings and tap on ‘help’

– Select ‘report a problem’ and then tap ‘report’

Describe the issue in as much detail. You can also share screenshots for a better understanding of your problem. Sit back and wait for Instagram to revert.

Hope this guide helps you better navigate all the Instagram posting errors!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why is my Instagram not letting me post?

There are many reasons why you can’t successfully post on Instagram. Your post might be breaching Instagram’s community guidelines, the photo/ video is larger than the accepted size, your Instagram cache might be full or there’s just a bad internet connection.

How to fix an Instagram post glitch?

There are many ways to solve Instagram post glitches. These include clearing Instagram cache, disabling the ‘data saver’ mode, updating or reinstalling the app as well as reducing your file size.