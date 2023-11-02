These are some iOS 17 features you shouldn’t miss

A new iOS can get somewhat overwhelming so we’ve specified some features you shouldn’t miss with iOS 17.

It wasn’t long ago when we took an in-depth look at the history of the iPhone and all the iOS versions that powered it. Over the last 17 years, iOS has evolved from a basic smartphone operating system to one that offers a highly customisable experience, all the while keeping a sharp focus on stability, security and privacy. In 2023, Apple developed and released iOS 17 as the latest and greatest operating system to come out from the secret labs at the fancy offices of Cupertino.

In September 2023, iOS 17 was released as a free Over-The-Air (OTA) update for the iPhone Xs generation and every new iPhone model launched thereafter (the iPhone 15 generation launched with iOS 17). Unlike the previous version which focused more on customisation, iOS 17 focuses on delivering a refined experience along with better security and privacy.

The first release of iOS 17 delighted lots of iPhone users around the world but brought along a fair share of bugs as well. Moreover, Apple didn’t release all of the features at launch. Hence, it was expected that successive iOS 17 update patches would make things right.

To that effect, as you read this, a new version of iOS 17.1 is being seeded to all the devices that are already running on iOS 17. Other than a couple of bug fixes and improvements, it also brings some new features. Before we take a closer look at them, however, let’s recap all the features that iOS 17 generally brought to the table.

The biggest iOS 17 features for iPhones

StandBy mode

iOS 17 brings a new full-screen experience that gives you glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance when you turn your iPhone on its side while it’s charging. Think of this as a more elaborate version of the Always On Display that shows crucial information while the device is docked. The StandBy mode will show the time, calendar, photos and various other crucial bits relevant to any user.

Contact Poster

iOS 17 allows users to make their contact details more engaging with the Contact Poster feature.

Instead of just the name, the feature now allows you to choose a photo or video along with a lock screen style font for yourself. This picture/video will then be displayed whenever you call another iOS 17 user (or when they call you). You can even add a personalised message on the Contact Poster.

FaceTime video messages

This is more of a voicemail feature for those who swear by FaceTime calls. If you are making a FaceTime video call to one of your contacts and they miss it, you can now record a video message to summarise the details or ask them to call back. The video is then sent on iMessage and can be watched at any time.

Custom stickers

iOS 16 introduced the ability to select a subject from a photo by simply doing a long tap on your screen. Users could then copy the selected portion and send it as a sticker in iMessage or other texting apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

iOS 17 takes this a step further by adding the ability to include a subject cutout in the keyboard’s sticker pack. This essentially lets you create custom stickers from your photos and quickly access them for personalised conversations in various apps.

NameDrop

With iOS 17, you can quickly share contact details with nearby iPhone users by simply bringing your devices closer. Using AirDrop, the iPhones can now exchange contact cards quickly. A cool animation also makes sharing the contact details more satisfactory than it’s ever been.

Keyboard enhancements

iOS 17 also makes notable improvements to the autocorrect feature on the keyboard. When you’re typing, the keyboard will automatically detect and correct spellings while highlighting the changes. If the user doesn’t like the autocorrect modifications, a simple tap on the highlighted word will reverse the change. You can also use the spacebar to complete words and sentences while typing, thereby speeding up the typing process.

Improved widgets

Widgets were a part of the big visual overhaul in iOS 14 and after three years, there’s a meaningful update on this front. iOS 17 now makes widgets interactive. This means that you can directly interact with the widgets without having to open the app. For example, you can now check your reminders directly from the widget or control a smart home device from the home screen.

Safari updates

The humble Safari browser gets a highly useful feature that could make it an easier browser to use than Google Chrome. The iOS 17 update adds the ability to create different profiles for different scenarios. Users can now have a profile for their personal needs and another one that’s suited for work. The browser is also able to show faster and better-worded search results.

Offline Apple Maps

Similar to Google Maps, Apple Maps now lets you download a specific area of the map for easy offline access.

iOS 17.1’s new features

Almost a month after releasing the stable version of iOS 17, Apple released the iOS 17.1 update. It addresses some of the critical bugs and issues plaguing iPhone users and adds a healthy dose of refinements. Here are the most notable changes this software patch brings to the table.

AirDrop over the Internet

AirDrop has been a revolutionary feature for iPhone users who love sharing big files and heavy chunks of media. However, it was always limited by distance and once the devices went out of each other’s Wi-Fi range, AirDrop transfers would fail. iOS 17 aims to solve this issue by allowing AirDrop files to be transferred via mobile networks. This also ensures that one won’t have to wait until the transfer is complete to move away from their location.

A smarter StandBy mode

The StandBy feature is a useful tool to get a quick glance at essential information via widgets when your iPhone is charging. However, on the iPhones that support Always On Display, the StandBy interface stays on. For those concerned with screen burn-in issues or privacy, iOS 17 now allows users of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro series to set a timer of 20 seconds after which the display will turn off.

Miscellaneous features

Apple Music subscribers now get to see a new Favourite button while listening to any song or scrolling through playlists. This helps with better recommendations from the app and quicker access to your preferred music.

Then there’s the Photo Shuffle feature that allows users to shuffle photos from a specific album in your Photos app. Additionally, the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro series and the standard iPhone 15 variants will now show a flashlight icon when used.

The iOS 17.1 update also solves the SAR issue on the iPhone 12 that had caused controversies.

