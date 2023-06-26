This Bandai Jamiroquai figure of Jay Kay is physical insanity

The new Jamiroquai Jay Kay figure by S.H.Figuarts is physical insanity. Completely unexpected, Bandai Premium is releasing a realistic figure of Jay Kay from the Grammy-winning duo Jamiroquai — complete with a backdrop from the 1996 music video “Virtual Insanity.”

Currently only set for a Japan release, the figure is made with great details and has impressive points of articulation. Standing 15 cm in height and wearing the same clothing as in the music video, the set comes with replacement wrist parts, paper craft furniture, and an extra “Yeah” face expression.

It is interesting to point out the success Jamiroquai had in Japan in the ’90s with their soul and funk sound. In fact, “Virtual Insanity” was inspired by a trip to Sapporo during the winter.

Fans can pick up the collectible figure for a price of ¥9,900 JPY (~$540 HKD) over at Premium Bandai with delivery expected set for November of this year. For now, take a moment to check out the amazing stop motion work in the teaser video above, and just compare it with the acutal MV.

(Images: Bandai Namco)