KEF and Lotus extend partnership with LS60 Wireless Home Speakers

KEF and Lotus return for another premium home speaker offering. Building on the partnership that started for Lotus’ in-car audio system, the new KEF LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition gives this performance-packed home speaker a new makeover.

The LS60 Wireless is the world’s first single apparent source wireless system, and it sees KEF’s 12th Generation Uni-Q driver array, award-winning Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MATTM), and Uni-Core bass drivers.

Delivering all your hi-fi needs in a single unit, the LS60 speaker is good to go out of the box and is versatile enough to be used for movies, steaming, gaming, turntables, television, and more, thanks to its input configuration.

Slim in design, the sound produce will catch a lot of listeners off guard with its low distortion, impactful sound, and bass performance. Equally pleasing on the eyes, the new KEF LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition arrives in a colour scheme that represents the Lotus brand – British Racing Green with a hint of rose gold.

“At KEF, we have always been in pursuit of audio perfection and have a passion for sharing the magic of great sound through continued innovation and breakthroughs. We believe that for our customers, it’s not only about producing the perfect sound but also about the lifestyle and experience that goes with it. With this in mind, we are continually innovating and making breakthroughs in design to produce best- in-class audio products which deliver the very best experiences – a vision and philosophy which KEF and Lotus both share. Together, we have been working closely to deepen our partnership, which has previously seen the two British iconic brands create an extraordinary in-car audio experience for Lotus users. This now will be extended from cars into homes with a series of co-branded KEF x Lotus home audio products, starting with the LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition – a new milestone in our enduring partnership.” said Grace Lo, President and Head of Global Marketing at KEF.

Those looking to experience the KEF LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition firsthand can find them on display at the KEF Music Studio in Harbour City. The speakers are currently priced at HKD62,800.

