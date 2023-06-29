LEGO Architecture recreates Himeji Castle

LEGO Architecture has unveiled Himeji Castle, display model #21060, the set that pays homage to the majestic piece of Japanese architecture will be released on August 1, 2023.

Surprisingly, Himeji Castle is LEGO’s first addition to the Architecture collection in 2023. The LEGO architecture line features pieces like the Great Pyramid of Giza, The White House, and the Taj Mahal.

With 2,125 pieces, you can bring the Himeji Castle to your home as the set faithfully recreates details such as the castle’s turrets, walkways, and asymmetric walls. For its surroundings, you can build four cherry trees, two green foliage sets, and two pink cherry blossoms in its beautiful garden. You can even lift off the top of the main building to see the building’s simplified interior design.

Even if the 2,125 pieces may seem intimidating at first, don’t worry because there will be step-by-step instructions on the LEGO Builder app to guide you through.

The Himeji Castle, one of Japan’s most cherished landmarks, will be a perfect idea for people who are enthusiastic LEGO collectors, or fans of architecture and Japanese culture. The LEGO set even features little fun facts about the Himeji Castle and an exclusive interview with the designer of the model.

The display model measures over 7.5 inches (19 cm) high, 12.5 in (32 cm) wide, and 10.5 inches (27 cm) deep. It will be available for purchase from August 1 at the price of $159.99 USD.