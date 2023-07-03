LEGO releases “Disney Castle” to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary

Can you believe it has already been 100 years since Disney was formed in 1923? Celebrate Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder by building the LEGO Disney Castle. The display model 43222, priced at $399.99 USD, is set to release on July 4th.

The new display model measuring 31 inches (80 cm) high, 23 inches (2 3cm) wide, and 13 inches (33 cm) deep, features new mini-figures, a bigger set of 4,837 pieces, and a refreshing colour palette. With many Disney movie references on the castle, you can celebrate the journey of Disney, growing from the small animation studio, The Walt Disney Company, to the global phenomenon it is now.

With 4,837 pieces, the Disney Castle can be a little challenging to build, but you will definitely enjoy the creative joy and sense of accomplishment that comes after.

If you turn the magic castle, you can build the walls of 14 Disney movies, such as The Grand Ballroom where Cinderella danced with the prince (it even rotates!), the enchanted fireplace from Sleeping Beauty, the magic mirror from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the table setting from Beauty and the Beast, and many more.

In addition to the castle, the new Lego Disney Castle features eight exclusive mini-figures of Disney princesses and princes: Snow White, Prince Florian, Cinderella, Prince Charming, Tiana, Prince Naveen, Rapunzel, and Flynn Ryder. Consider gifting the set to the die hard Disney and LEGO lovers!

(Images: LEGO)