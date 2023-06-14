The Lexus GX SUV gets even more rugged for 2024

This one’s for you, car lovers! Lexus is launching a brand-new iteration of the GX mid-size SUV for next year, and it looks like there are gonna be some exciting upgrades.

Already capturing the attention of fans of off-roading and overlanding, the new model will officially be unveiled during the upcoming year.

The 2024 GX550 design is heavy-duty and all straight, sleek lines, with its highlighted features being its ladder frame construction, advanced four-wheel-drive mechanism, and Lexus Land Cruiser origins. The new model will also sport a unique off-road trim level, Overtrail.

As the latest GX design was constructed on the platform used for the bigger Lexus LX, it is notably larger in size when compared to its predecessor. In fact, the car is only slightly smaller than the LX when it comes to its dimensions, making them both very similar.

While the majority of standard GX car models offer three rows of seats, accommodating for six or seven passengers, the Overtrail is currently available only with two rows and five seats. More changes to the design include the replacement of the tailgate on the side of the car, switching it up with a power liftgate that incorporates a separately-opening glass segment.

As for the Overtrail’s exterior, eleven colours will be available. Select two-tone blends will also be a choice, as depicted in the above image, which features a black-and-Earth combo. Faux leather will adorn the car’s interior, while semi-aniline leather will cut its higher trims. Hints of green suede will also line the seats.

While there is no exact number in terms of cost, the new Lexus model is expected to be priced fairly higher than the older version, which ranged between $59,275 to $69,930 USD. The cars will be manufactured in Japan and are scheduled to reach American dealerships early next year.